ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

(ORG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
7.81 AUD   -0.26%
01:53aORIGIN ENERGY : secures 61 PJs of gas from Australia Pacific LNG to meet winter demand
PU
09/25ORIGIN ENERGY : Response to Shareholder Resolutions
PU
09/25ORIGIN ENERGY : Gas Trading Licence Performance Reports
PU
Origin Energy : secures 61 PJs of gas from Australia Pacific LNG to meet winter demand

09/26/2019 | 01:53am EDT

26 September 2019

Origin secures 61 PJs of gas from Australia Pacific LNG to meet winter demand

Origin today announced it has signed supply agreements with Australia Pacific LNG to purchase approximately 61 petajoules of gas over two years to support the east coast gas market.

Under the terms of the agreements, gas supply to Origin will commence in January 2020 and continue through to the end of 2021. Pricing will be primarily oil-linked and supply will be shaped to meet seasonal domestic demand.

Origin executive general manager, energy supply and operations, Greg Jarvis said, 'This is a substantial amount of gas which will be available to customers during the high demand winter months.

'We continue to be focused on making sure domestic users can access reasonably priced gas and this agreement with APLNG means that we are able to continue to support our commercial and domestic customers during this period.

'As one of the major gas suppliers to Australian households, large gas users and peaking power plants, we continue to look for additional ways to deliver more gas to the domestic market and help bring down gas prices for our customers,' Mr Jarvis said.

Contacts

Media

Tracy Ong

Ph: +61 2 8345 5213

Mob: +61 408 400 227

Investors

Peter Rice

Ph: +61 2 8345 5308

Mob: + 61 417 230 306

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 05:52:01 UTC
