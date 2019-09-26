Origin Energy : secures 61 PJs of gas from Australia Pacific LNG to meet winter demand

Under the terms of the agreements, gas supply to Origin will commence in January 2020 and continue through to the end of 2021. Pricing will be primarily oil-linked and supply will be shaped to meet seasonal domestic demand.

Origin executive general manager, energy supply and operations, Greg Jarvis said, 'This is a substantial amount of gas which will be available to customers during the high demand winter months.

'We continue to be focused on making sure domestic users can access reasonably priced gas and this agreement with APLNG means that we are able to continue to support our commercial and domestic customers during this period.

'As one of the major gas suppliers to Australian households, large gas users and peaking power plants, we continue to look for additional ways to deliver more gas to the domestic market and help bring down gas prices for our customers,' Mr Jarvis said.