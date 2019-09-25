Origin Enterprises : 2019 Preliminary Results Announcement

Dublin, London, 25 September 2019: Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or 'the Group'), the international Agri-Services group, providing specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions to farmers, growers and amenity professionals, today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 July 2019.
Highlights
Group revenue increase of 10.5% to €1,798.2 million, and 7.2% on an underlying basis
Operating profit of €82.3 million, an increase of 15.6% and up 3.5% on an underlying basis
Group operating margin of 4.6%, an increase of 20 basis points
Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 up 7.9% to 52.65 cent
Acquisitions contributed 3.2% to sales growth and 12.0% to operating profit growth in the year
Strong cash generation with free cash flow of €54.0 million (2018: €56.6 million)
Increase in net debt to €75.6 million (2018: €38.4 million)
Proposed 1.5% increase in total dividend to 21.32 cent (2018: 21.0 cent)
Good first-time contribution from Fortgreen acquisition in Latin America
Exceptional charge of €7.0 million, principally due to a non-cash impairment relating to our Ukrainian business
Conditional agreement to dispose of Cork Docklands property for cash consideration of up to €47.5 million
Results Summary
Constant
2019
2018
Change
Currency
€'000
€'000
%
%
Group revenue
1,798,197
1,627,533
10.5%
10.4%
Operating profit1
82,263
71,190
15.6%
15.5%
Associates and joint venture2
6,717
7,221
(7.0%)
(7.2%)
Total group operating profit1
88,980
78,411
13.5%
13.4%
Finance expense, net
(11,808)
(8,082)
(46.1%)
(45.0%)
Profit before tax1
77,172
70,329
9.7%
9.7%
Basic EPS (cent)
41.98
45.22
(7.2%)
(7.3%)
Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3
52.65
48.80
7.9%
7.8%
Return on capital employed
13.2%
13.5%
(30bps)
Group net debt4 (€'000)
(75,596)
(38,356)
(37,240)
Operating margin1
4.6%
4.4%
20bps
Free cash flow
54,039
56,562
(2,523)
Dividend per ordinary share (cent)
21.32
21.00
1.5%
Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets and exceptional items
Profit after interest and tax before exceptional items
Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets, net of related deferred tax (2019: €7.1m, 2018: €4.9m) and exceptional items,
net of tax (2019: €7.0m, 2018: €Nil)
Including restricted cash of €Nil (2018: €0.5m)
1
Commenting on the results, Origin's Chief Executive Officer, Tom O'Mahony said:
"Our business has performed well in the period with the Group benefiting from favourable organic and acquisition growth. A 15.6% increase in operating profit was recorded while continuing to deliver strong free cash flow generation.
The FY19 result reflects our commitment to maintaining a diversified business portfolio with an excellent first-time contribution from Latin America together with the benefit of good demand levels in Ireland and the UK more than offsetting the impact of a more challenging operating environment in Continental Europe, where highly competitive trading conditions within the Ukrainian market impacted profitability.
Demand for agronomy services and crop inputs for Ireland and the UK is expected to normalise in FY20 and to be lower than the above average market demand levels experienced in FY19. Fertiliser and feed demand is not expected to match the demand created by the fodder crisis in the first half of FY19. Our Continental European and Latin American segments are expected to grow in FY20 in line with our long- term guidance. Against the backdrop of the uncertain nature of Brexit, and its timing, we continue to prioritise a prudent approach to risk management and capital allocation.
The Group is well positioned to capitalise on the Group's scalable and diversified market positions, integrated crop services business model and strong balance sheet to deliver on our 2023 financial and strategic objectives."
Origin Enterprises plc is an international Agri-Services group, providing specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions to farmers, growers and amenity professionals. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the Euronext Growth (Dublin) and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.
3
Financial Review - Summary
2019
2018
€'000
€'000
Group revenue
1,798,197
1,627,533
Operating profit1
82,263
71,190
Associates and joint venture, net2
6,717
7,221
Group operating profit1
88,980
78,411
Finance costs, net
(11,808)
(8,082)
Profit before tax1
77,172
70,329
Income tax
(10,439)
(8,668)
Adjusted net profit
66,733
61,661
Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3
52.65c
48.80c
Adjusted net profit reconciliation
Reported net profit
52,720
56,785
Amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets
8,769
5,655
Tax on amortisation of non-ERP related intangible assets
(1,709)
(768)
Exceptional items (net of tax)
6,953
(11)
Adjusted net profit
66,733
61,661
Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3
52.65c
48.80c
Operating margin1
4.6%
4.4%
Return on capital employed
13.2%
13.5%
Free cash flow (€'m)
€54.0m
€56.6m
Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 increased by 7.9% to 52.65 cent. On a constant currency basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 7.8% when compared to prior year.
Group revenue
Group revenue increased by 10.5% to €1,798.2 million from €1,627.5 million in the prior year. On an underlying basis, at constant currency, revenue increased by €117.3 million (7.2%) driven by strong growth in crop protection, seeds and fertiliser volumes, and an increase in fertiliser prices.
Underlying growth in agronomy services and crop input volumes, excluding crop marketing volumes, was 4.0% for FY19.
Operating profit1
Operating profit1 increased by 15.6% to €82.3 million compared to €71.2 million in the previous year. Acquisitions contributed a total of €8.5 million to operating profit in the year, with our new Latin American segment delivering €8.1 million in its first year. On an underlying basis, operating profit1 increased by €2.5 million (3.5%) primarily driven by increased volumes and margins in Ireland and the UK.
4
The Group operating margin increased from 4.4% to 4.6% principally due to the higher margin profile of our Latin America segment, somewhat diluted by the impact of increased fertiliser volumes and prices in Ireland and the UK and a reduction in operating margin in Continental Europe due to the profit decline in our Ukrainian business.
Associates and joint venture2
Origin's share of the profit after interest and taxation from associates and joint venture amounted to €6.7 million in the period (2018: €7.2million). This is another strong performance and is set against an excellent outturn in FY18.
Finance costs and net debt
Net debt at 31 July 2019 was €75.6 million4 compared to net debt of €38.4 million4 at the end of the previous year, reflecting a €62.4 million spend on acquisitions and investment capital expenditure. Average net debt amounted to €270.6 million compared to €226.0 million last year.
Net finance costs amounted to €11.8 million, which represents an increase of €3.7 million on the prior year level. The higher finance costs were driven by the first time cost of financing the acquisition of the Brazil-based Fortgreen business, additional cost of working capital financing due to an increase in the level of sales, combined with increased financing rates in Continental Europe. The average and year end net debt increase is principally attributable to the acquisition cost and working capital investment relating to Fortgreen and an increased investment in Group working capital.
During the year the Group extended the maturity of €300.0 million of its core syndicated facilities for a further two years. At 31 July 2019 the Group had unsecured committed banking facilities of €430.0 million (2018: €430.0 million), of which €30.0 million will expire in August 2021, €100.0 million will expire in May 2022 and €300.0 million will expire in June 2024.
At year end the Group's key banking covenants were as follows:
Banking
2019
2018
Covenant
Times
Times
Net debt to EBITDA
Maximum 3.5
0.87
0.54
EBITDA to net interest
Minimum 3.0
8.06
9.81
Working capital
For the year ended 31 July 2019, there was a working capital outflow of €12.7 million primarily due to an investment in working capital in Fortgreen in Brazil and increased year on year sales across the Group. Working capital allocation remains a key priority for the Group given the associated funding costs. The year end represents the low point in the working capital cycle for the Group reflecting the seasonality of the business.
5
