Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Origin Enterprises Plc    OIZ   IE00B1WV4493

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC

(OIZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Origin Enterprises : 2019 Preliminary Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Origin Enterprises plc

PRELIMINARY RESULTS STATEMENT

Strong performance in FY19

15.6% growth in operating profit

Adjusted diluted EPS up 7.9% to 52.65 cent

Dublin, London, 25 September 2019: Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or 'the Group'), the international Agri-Services group, providing specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions to farmers, growers and amenity professionals, today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 July 2019.

Highlights

  • Group revenue increase of 10.5% to €1,798.2 million, and 7.2% on an underlying basis
  • Operating profit of €82.3 million, an increase of 15.6% and up 3.5% on an underlying basis
  • Group operating margin of 4.6%, an increase of 20 basis points
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 up 7.9% to 52.65 cent
  • Acquisitions contributed 3.2% to sales growth and 12.0% to operating profit growth in the year
  • Strong cash generation with free cash flow of €54.0 million (2018: €56.6 million)
  • Increase in net debt to €75.6 million (2018: €38.4 million)
  • Proposed 1.5% increase in total dividend to 21.32 cent (2018: 21.0 cent)
  • Good first-time contribution from Fortgreen acquisition in Latin America
  • Exceptional charge of €7.0 million, principally due to a non-cash impairment relating to our Ukrainian business
  • Conditional agreement to dispose of Cork Docklands property for cash consideration of up to €47.5 million

Results Summary

Constant

2019

2018

Change

Currency

€'000

€'000

%

%

Group revenue

1,798,197

1,627,533

10.5%

10.4%

Operating profit1

82,263

71,190

15.6%

15.5%

Associates and joint venture2

6,717

7,221

(7.0%)

(7.2%)

Total group operating profit1

88,980

78,411

13.5%

13.4%

Finance expense, net

(11,808)

(8,082)

(46.1%)

(45.0%)

Profit before tax1

77,172

70,329

9.7%

9.7%

Basic EPS (cent)

41.98

45.22

(7.2%)

(7.3%)

Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3

52.65

48.80

7.9%

7.8%

Return on capital employed

13.2%

13.5%

(30bps)

Group net debt4 (€'000)

(75,596)

(38,356)

(37,240)

Operating margin1

4.6%

4.4%

20bps

Free cash flow

54,039

56,562

(2,523)

Dividend per ordinary share (cent)

21.32

21.00

1.5%

  1. Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets and exceptional items
  2. Profit after interest and tax before exceptional items
  3. Before amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets, net of related deferred tax (2019: €7.1m, 2018: €4.9m) and exceptional items,
    net of tax (2019: €7.0m, 2018: €Nil)
  4. Including restricted cash of €Nil (2018: €0.5m)

1

Commenting on the results, Origin's Chief Executive Officer, Tom O'Mahony said:

"Our business has performed well in the period with the Group benefiting from favourable organic and acquisition growth. A 15.6% increase in operating profit was recorded while continuing to deliver strong free cash flow generation.

The FY19 result reflects our commitment to maintaining a diversified business portfolio with an excellent first-time contribution from Latin America together with the benefit of good demand levels in Ireland and the UK more than offsetting the impact of a more challenging operating environment in Continental Europe, where highly competitive trading conditions within the Ukrainian market impacted profitability.

Demand for agronomy services and crop inputs for Ireland and the UK is expected to normalise in FY20 and to be lower than the above average market demand levels experienced in FY19. Fertiliser and feed demand is not expected to match the demand created by the fodder crisis in the first half of FY19. Our Continental European and Latin American segments are expected to grow in FY20 in line with our long- term guidance. Against the backdrop of the uncertain nature of Brexit, and its timing, we continue to prioritise a prudent approach to risk management and capital allocation.

The Group is well positioned to capitalise on the Group's scalable and diversified market positions, integrated crop services business model and strong balance sheet to deliver on our 2023 financial and strategic objectives."

ENDS

The preliminary results statement is available on the company website www.originenterprises.com. There will be a live conference call at 8.30am (UK/Ireland time) today. To listen to this conference call, please dial the number below. Participants are requested to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Conference Call:

Confirmation Code:

7075732

Participant access number:

Dublin:

Tel: +353 (0)1 431 9615

UK/International:

Tel: +44 (0)844 571 8892

Replay:

A replay of this call will be available for seven days.

Replay Access Code:

7075732

Replay Access Numbers:

Dublin:

Tel: +353 (0)1 553 8777

UK/International:

Tel: +44 (0)844 571 8951

2

Enquiries

Origin Enterprises plc

Sean Coyle

Chief Financial Officer

Tel:

+353 (0)1 563 4959

Brendan Corcoran

Head of Investor Relations and Group Planning

Tel:

+353 (0)1 563 4900

Goodbody (Euronext Growth (Dublin) Adviser)

Siobhan Wall

Tel:

+353 (0)1 641 6019

Davy (Nominated Adviser)

Anthony Farrell

Tel:

+353 (0)1 614 9993

Numis Securities (Stockbroker)

Stuart Skinner

Tel:

+44 (0)20 7260 1314

FTI Consulting (Financial Communications Advisers)

Jonathan Neilan/ Patrick Berkery

Tel:

+353 (0)1 765 0884

About Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is an international Agri-Services group, providing specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions to farmers, growers and amenity professionals. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the Euronext Growth (Dublin) and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.

Euronext Growth (Dublin) ticker symbol:

OIZ

AIM ticker symbol

OGN

Website:

www.originenterprises.com

3

Financial Review - Summary

2019

2018

€'000

€'000

Group revenue

1,798,197

1,627,533

Operating profit1

82,263

71,190

Associates and joint venture, net2

6,717

7,221

Group operating profit1

88,980

78,411

Finance costs, net

(11,808)

(8,082)

Profit before tax1

77,172

70,329

Income tax

(10,439)

(8,668)

Adjusted net profit

66,733

61,661

Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3

52.65c

48.80c

Adjusted net profit reconciliation

Reported net profit

52,720

56,785

Amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets

8,769

5,655

Tax on amortisation of non-ERP related intangible assets

(1,709)

(768)

Exceptional items (net of tax)

6,953

(11)

Adjusted net profit

66,733

61,661

Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3

52.65c

48.80c

Operating margin1

4.6%

4.4%

Return on capital employed

13.2%

13.5%

Free cash flow (€'m)

€54.0m

€56.6m

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 increased by 7.9% to 52.65 cent. On a constant currency basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 7.8% when compared to prior year.

Group revenue

Group revenue increased by 10.5% to €1,798.2 million from €1,627.5 million in the prior year. On an underlying basis, at constant currency, revenue increased by €117.3 million (7.2%) driven by strong growth in crop protection, seeds and fertiliser volumes, and an increase in fertiliser prices.

Underlying growth in agronomy services and crop input volumes, excluding crop marketing volumes, was 4.0% for FY19.

Operating profit1

Operating profit1 increased by 15.6% to €82.3 million compared to €71.2 million in the previous year. Acquisitions contributed a total of €8.5 million to operating profit in the year, with our new Latin American segment delivering €8.1 million in its first year. On an underlying basis, operating profit1 increased by €2.5 million (3.5%) primarily driven by increased volumes and margins in Ireland and the UK.

4

The Group operating margin increased from 4.4% to 4.6% principally due to the higher margin profile of our Latin America segment, somewhat diluted by the impact of increased fertiliser volumes and prices in Ireland and the UK and a reduction in operating margin in Continental Europe due to the profit decline in our Ukrainian business.

Associates and joint venture2

Origin's share of the profit after interest and taxation from associates and joint venture amounted to €6.7 million in the period (2018: €7.2million). This is another strong performance and is set against an excellent outturn in FY18.

Finance costs and net debt

Net debt at 31 July 2019 was €75.6 million4 compared to net debt of €38.4 million4 at the end of the previous year, reflecting a €62.4 million spend on acquisitions and investment capital expenditure. Average net debt amounted to €270.6 million compared to €226.0 million last year.

Net finance costs amounted to €11.8 million, which represents an increase of €3.7 million on the prior year level. The higher finance costs were driven by the first time cost of financing the acquisition of the Brazil-based Fortgreen business, additional cost of working capital financing due to an increase in the level of sales, combined with increased financing rates in Continental Europe. The average and year end net debt increase is principally attributable to the acquisition cost and working capital investment relating to Fortgreen and an increased investment in Group working capital.

During the year the Group extended the maturity of €300.0 million of its core syndicated facilities for a further two years. At 31 July 2019 the Group had unsecured committed banking facilities of €430.0 million (2018: €430.0 million), of which €30.0 million will expire in August 2021, €100.0 million will expire in May 2022 and €300.0 million will expire in June 2024.

At year end the Group's key banking covenants were as follows:

Banking

2019

2018

Covenant

Times

Times

Net debt to EBITDA

Maximum 3.5

0.87

0.54

EBITDA to net interest

Minimum 3.0

8.06

9.81

Working capital

For the year ended 31 July 2019, there was a working capital outflow of €12.7 million primarily due to an investment in working capital in Fortgreen in Brazil and increased year on year sales across the Group. Working capital allocation remains a key priority for the Group given the associated funding costs. The year end represents the low point in the working capital cycle for the Group reflecting the seasonality of the business.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
02:39aORIGIN ENTERPRISES : 2019 Preliminary Results Announcement
PU
07/09ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Disposal of Cork Docklands Landholding
PU
07/09ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Conditional Agreement to Dispose of Cork Docklands Landhold..
PU
06/19ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Third Quarter Trading Update
PU
06/14ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : quaterly sales release
06/06ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement
PU
03/28ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/01ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : half-yearly earnings release
01/18ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding in Company
PU
2018ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding(s) in Company
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 761 M
EBIT 2019 81,5 M
Net income 2019 59,3 M
Debt 2019 64,5 M
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 9,70x
P/E ratio 2020 9,10x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 562 M
Chart ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
Origin Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,38  €
Last Close Price 4,50  €
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph O'Mahony Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rose Bridget Hynes Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Coyle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Declan Patrick Giblin Executive Director & Head-Corporate Development
Hugh James McCutcheon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC-21.47%618
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 733
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 127
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-14.34%1 597
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP-24.40%1 355
GODREJ AGROVET LTD.-1.37%1 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group