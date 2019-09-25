Origin Enterprises : 2019 Preliminary Results Announcement

Origin Enterprises plc PRELIMINARY RESULTS STATEMENT Strong performance in FY19 15.6% growth in operating profit Adjusted diluted EPS up 7.9% to 52.65 cent Dublin, London, 25 September 2019: Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or 'the Group'), the international Agri-Services group, providing specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions to farmers, growers and amenity professionals, today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 July 2019. Highlights Group revenue increase of 10.5% to €1,798.2 million, and 7.2% on an underlying basis

Operating profit of €82.3 million, an increase of 15.6% and up 3.5% on an underlying basis

Group operating margin of 4.6%, an increase of 20 basis points

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3 up 7.9% to 52.65 cent

Acquisitions contributed 3.2% to sales growth and 12.0% to operating profit growth in the year

Strong cash generation with free cash flow of €54.0 million (2018: €56.6 million)

Increase in net debt to €75.6 million (2018: €38.4 million)

Proposed 1.5% increase in total dividend to 21.32 cent (2018: 21.0 cent)

Good first-time contribution from Fortgreen acquisition in Latin America

Exceptional charge of €7.0 million, principally due to a non-cash impairment relating to our Ukrainian business

Results Summary Constant 2019 2018 Change Currency €'000 €'000 % % Group revenue 1,798,197 1,627,533 10.5% 10.4% Operating profit1 82,263 71,190 15.6% 15.5% Associates and joint venture2 6,717 7,221 (7.0%) (7.2%) Total group operating profit1 88,980 78,411 13.5% 13.4% Finance expense, net (11,808) (8,082) (46.1%) (45.0%) Profit before tax1 77,172 70,329 9.7% 9.7% Basic EPS (cent) 41.98 45.22 (7.2%) (7.3%) Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3 52.65 48.80 7.9% 7.8% Return on capital employed 13.2% 13.5% (30bps) Group net debt4 (€'000) (75,596) (38,356) (37,240) Operating margin1 4.6% 4.4% 20bps Free cash flow 54,039 56,562 (2,523) Dividend per ordinary share (cent) 21.32 21.00 1.5%

net of tax (2019: €7.0m, 2018: €Nil) Including restricted cash of €Nil (2018: €0.5m) 1

Financial Review - Summary 2019 2018 €'000 €'000 Group revenue 1,798,197 1,627,533 Operating profit1 82,263 71,190 Associates and joint venture, net2 6,717 7,221 Group operating profit1 88,980 78,411 Finance costs, net (11,808) (8,082) Profit before tax1 77,172 70,329 Income tax (10,439) (8,668) Adjusted net profit 66,733 61,661 Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3 52.65c 48.80c Adjusted net profit reconciliation Reported net profit 52,720 56,785 Amortisation of non-ERP intangible assets 8,769 5,655 Tax on amortisation of non-ERP related intangible assets (1,709) (768) Exceptional items (net of tax) 6,953 (11) Adjusted net profit 66,733 61,661 Adjusted diluted EPS (cent)3 52.65c 48.80c Operating margin1 4.6% 4.4% Return on capital employed 13.2% 13.5% Free cash flow (€'m) €54.0m €56.6m Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 increased by 7.9% to 52.65 cent. On a constant currency basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 7.8% when compared to prior year. Group revenue Group revenue increased by 10.5% to €1,798.2 million from €1,627.5 million in the prior year. On an underlying basis, at constant currency, revenue increased by €117.3 million (7.2%) driven by strong growth in crop protection, seeds and fertiliser volumes, and an increase in fertiliser prices. Underlying growth in agronomy services and crop input volumes, excluding crop marketing volumes, was 4.0% for FY19. Operating profit1 Operating profit1 increased by 15.6% to €82.3 million compared to €71.2 million in the previous year. Acquisitions contributed a total of €8.5 million to operating profit in the year, with our new Latin American segment delivering €8.1 million in its first year. On an underlying basis, operating profit1 increased by €2.5 million (3.5%) primarily driven by increased volumes and margins in Ireland and the UK. 4

The Group operating margin increased from 4.4% to 4.6% principally due to the higher margin profile of our Latin America segment, somewhat diluted by the impact of increased fertiliser volumes and prices in Ireland and the UK and a reduction in operating margin in Continental Europe due to the profit decline in our Ukrainian business. Associates and joint venture2 Origin's share of the profit after interest and taxation from associates and joint venture amounted to €6.7 million in the period (2018: €7.2million). This is another strong performance and is set against an excellent outturn in FY18. Finance costs and net debt Net debt at 31 July 2019 was €75.6 million4 compared to net debt of €38.4 million4 at the end of the previous year, reflecting a €62.4 million spend on acquisitions and investment capital expenditure. Average net debt amounted to €270.6 million compared to €226.0 million last year. Net finance costs amounted to €11.8 million, which represents an increase of €3.7 million on the prior year level. The higher finance costs were driven by the first time cost of financing the acquisition of the Brazil-based Fortgreen business, additional cost of working capital financing due to an increase in the level of sales, combined with increased financing rates in Continental Europe. The average and year end net debt increase is principally attributable to the acquisition cost and working capital investment relating to Fortgreen and an increased investment in Group working capital. During the year the Group extended the maturity of €300.0 million of its core syndicated facilities for a further two years. At 31 July 2019 the Group had unsecured committed banking facilities of €430.0 million (2018: €430.0 million), of which €30.0 million will expire in August 2021, €100.0 million will expire in May 2022 and €300.0 million will expire in June 2024. At year end the Group's key banking covenants were as follows: Banking 2019 2018 Covenant Times Times Net debt to EBITDA Maximum 3.5 0.87 0.54 EBITDA to net interest Minimum 3.0 8.06 9.81 Working capital For the year ended 31 July 2019, there was a working capital outflow of €12.7 million primarily due to an investment in working capital in Fortgreen in Brazil and increased year on year sales across the Group. Working capital allocation remains a key priority for the Group given the associated funding costs. The year end represents the low point in the working capital cycle for the Group reflecting the seasonality of the business. 5

