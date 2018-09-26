Origin Enterprises : Appointment of CEO of new Latin American division

Appointment of CEO of new Latin American division

26 September, 2018: Origin Enterprises plc, the Agri‐Services Group, ('Origin' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Declan Giblin to the new role of Latin American Division CEO, effective 1st October 2018 ('Latin America' or the 'Division'). Declan is currently an Executive Director and Head of Corporate Development for the Group.

The appointment of an experienced CEO to lead its business in Latin America follows the completion of the acquisition of the

Brazilian based speciality nutrition and crop inputs business, Fortgreen, on 14th August 2018; and the agreement to acquire a 20% shareholding in the Brazilian based agronomy services and crop inputs distribution business, Ferrari Zagatto, which is expected to complete during the first half of the 2019 financial year.

Declan joined the Group in February 2008 following the acquisition of Masstock Group Holdings, the UK based agronomy services and crop input distribution business, where he served as CEO. Declan was appointed an Executive Director in October 2008.

Declan will assume overall responsibility for the performance of Latin America. The appointment will optimally leverage both Group and in‐country organisational strengths to spearhead future business development, technical innovation and growth.

Declan will remain an Executive Director and Board member and will retain responsibility for corporate development in Latin America. A Head of Corporate Development, with responsibility for Europe, will be appointed in due course.

Commenting on the appointment, Tom O'Mahony, Origin Chief Executive Officer said:

"Following the Group's recent entry into Latin America I am particularly delighted that we are making this important strategic appointment. It reflects our ambition to continue to grow our business internationally and the Board's confidence in building on our investments in the region.

Declan has shown exceptional leadership since joining the Group in 2008. His deep sector knowledge and experience along with his proven ability to lead make him uniquely qualified to develop a high performing organisation and to scale our business in Latin America. I wish Declan the very best in his new role."

