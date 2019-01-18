Origin Enterprises : Holding in Company

Holding in Company
18 Jan 2019
Origin Enterprises Plc
Holding in Company
18 January 2019
Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or the 'Company') has received notification from Setanta Asset Management Limited of a decrease in its shareholding in the Company. Setanta Asset Management Limited is now the holder of 16,211,838 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in Origin. This holding represents approximately 12.9% of the Company's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares.
About Origin Enterprises plc
Origin Enterprises plc is a focused Agri-Services group providing specialist On-Farm Agronomy Services, Digital Agricultural Services and the supply of crop technologies and inputs. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the ESM and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.
