ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC (OGN)

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC (OGN)
01/18 05:13:02 am
5.705 EUR   -1.13%
2018ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : quaterly sales release
2018ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : annual earnings release
2018ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : quaterly sales release
Origin Enterprises : Holding in Company

01/18/2019 | 04:59am EST

Holding in Company

Released : 18 Jan 2019 08:36

RNS Number : 4960N

Origin Enterprises Plc 18 January 2019

Holding in Company

18 January 2019

Origin Enterprises plc ('Origin' or the 'Company') has received notification from Setanta Asset Management Limited of a decrease in its shareholding in the Company. Setanta Asset Management Limited is now the holder of 16,211,838 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in Origin. This holding represents approximately 12.9% of the Company's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Peter Dunne +353 (0)1 563 4959 Company Secretary

Origin Enterprises plc

About Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a focused Agri-Services group providing specialist On-Farm Agronomy Services, Digital Agricultural Services and the supply of crop technologies and inputs. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Origin is listed on the ESM and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.

ESM ticker symbol:

OIZ

AIM ticker symbol:

OGN

Website:

www.originenterprises.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 09:58:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 698 M
EBIT 2019 77,2 M
Net income 2019 59,2 M
Debt 2019 60,5 M
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 12,28
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 725 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph O'Mahony Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rose Bridget Hynes Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Coyle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Declan Patrick Giblin Executive Director & Head-Corporate Development
Hugh James McCutcheon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC0.87%825
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 682
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-3.04%2 210
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 920
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.3.23%1 917
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 815
