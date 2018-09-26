Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Origin Enterprises PLC    OGN   IE00B1WV4493

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC (OGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/25
5.84 EUR   -0.17%
08:12aORIGIN ENTERPRI : Organisational Announcement
PU
08:11aORIGIN ENTERPRI : Appointment of CEO of new Latin American division
PU
09/25ORIGIN ENTERPRI : Holding in Company
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Origin Enterprises : Organisational Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:12am CEST

ORIGIN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF

DECLAN GIBLIN AS CEO OF NEW LATIN AMERICAN DIVISION

26 September, 2018: Origin Enterprises plc, the Agri-Services Group, ('Origin' or 'the Company' or 'the Group'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Declan Giblin to the new role of Latin American Division CEO, effective 1st October 2018 ('Latin America' or the 'Division'). Declan is currently an Executive Director and Head of Corporate Development for the Group.

The appointment of an experienced CEO to lead its business in Latin America follows the completion of the acquisition of the Brazilian based speciality nutrition and crop inputs business, Fortgreen, on 14th August 2018; and the agreement to acquire a 20% shareholding in the Brazilian based agronomy services and crop inputs distribution business, Ferrari Zagatto, which is expected to complete during the first half of the 2019 financial year.

Declan joined the Group in February 2008 following the acquisition of Masstock Group Holdings, the UK based agronomy services and crop input distribution business, where he served as CEO. Declan was appointed an Executive Director in October 2008.

Declan will assume overall responsibility for the performance of Latin America. The appointment will optimally leverage both Group and in-country organisational strengths to spearhead future business development, technical innovation and growth.

Declan will remain an Executive Director and Board member and will retain responsibility for corporate development in Latin America. A Head of Corporate Development, with responsibility for Europe, will be appointed in due course.

Commenting on the appointment, Tom O'Mahony, Origin Chief Executive Officer said:

"Following the Group's recent entry into Latin America I am particularly delighted that we are making this important strategic appointment. It reflects our ambition to continue to grow our business internationally and the Board's confidence in building on our investments in the region.

Declan has shown exceptional leadership since joining the Group in 2008. His deep sector knowledge and experience along with his proven ability to lead make him uniquely qualifiedto develop a high performing organisation and to scale our business in Latin America. I wish Declan the very best in his new role."

ENDS

Enquiries:

Origin Enterprises plc

Tom O'Mahony, Chief Executive Officer

Tel:

+353 1 563 4959

Powerscourt

Jack Hickey (Ireland)

Tel:

+353 (0)83 448 8339

Rob Greening (UK)

Tel:

+44 (0)207 250 144

About Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a focused Agri-Services group providing On-Farm Agronomy Services, Digital Agricultural Services and the supply of crop technologies and inputs. The Group has leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and Brazil. Origin is listed on the ESM and AIM markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.

ESM ticker symbol:

OIZ

AIM ticker symbol:

OGN

Website:

www.originenterprises.com

Disclaimer

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
08:12aORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Organisational Announcement
PU
08:11aORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Appointment of CEO of new Latin American division
PU
09/25ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding in Company
PU
09/21ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : annual earnings release
08/14ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Completion of Acquisition
PU
08/14ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Completion of Brazilian Acquisition
PU
07/31ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Holding in Company
PU
07/31ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Organisational Announcement
PU
07/31ORIGIN ENTERPRISES : Appointment of Head of Investor Relations
PU
07/31ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/08Origin Enterprises PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Origin Enterprises PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Origin Enterprises (ORENF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2015ARYZTA : Don't Leave Your Bread In This Oven 
2015THE ISHARES MSCI IRELAND CAPPED ETF : Ireland Revisited 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 613 M
EBIT 2018 71,7 M
Net income 2018 53,3 M
Debt 2018 27,2 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 13,48
P/E ratio 2019 12,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 733 M
Chart ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
Origin Enterprises PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,24 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Joseph O'Mahony Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rose Bridget Hynes Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Dunne Secretary & Group Finance Director
Declan Patrick Giblin Executive Director & Head-Corporate Development
Hugh James McCutcheon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC-9.32%863
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-3.25%2 622
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 488
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-14.33%1 972
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 830
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.