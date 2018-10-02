Origin Enterprises : PDMR Shareholding

PDMR Shareholding

Released : 02 Oct 2018 12:00

RNS Number : 7116C

Origin Enterprises Plc 02 October 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tom O'Mahony 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Origin Enterprises plc b) LEI 213800AIB4U7N5BLS350 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Origin Enterprises plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00B1WV4493 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Origin Enterprises plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €0.01 88,496 d) Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price Not applicable ‐ single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2 October 2018 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland Options are exercisable from 2 October 2021 to 1 October 2025

g) Additional

Information

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sean Coyle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Origin Enterprises plc b) LEI 213800AIB4U7N5BLS350 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Origin Enterprises plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00B1WV4493 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Origin Enterprises plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €0.01 61,540 d) Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price Not applicable ‐ single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2 October 2018 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Options are exercisable from 2 October 2021 to 1 October 2025

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Declan Giblin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive of Latin American Division and Executive Director / PDMR

b) Initial

Initial Notification

Notification Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Origin Enterprises plc b) LEI 213800AIB4U7N5BLS350 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Origin Enterprises plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each IE00B1WV4493 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Origin Enterprises plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €0.01 70,784 d) Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price Not applicable ‐ single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2 October 2018 f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland g) Additional Information Options are exercisable from 2 October 2021 to 1 October 2025

