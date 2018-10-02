Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/02 12:24:23 pm
5.64 EUR   -0.18%
01:07pORIGIN ENTERPRI : PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/01ORIGIN ENTERPRI : Directorate Update
PU
09/26ORIGIN ENTERPRI : Organisational Announcement
PU
Origin Enterprises : PDMR Shareholding

10/02/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

PDMR Shareholding

Released : 02 Oct 2018 12:00

RNS Number : 7116C

Origin Enterprises Plc 02 October 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tom O'Mahony

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Origin Enterprises plc

b)

LEI

213800AIB4U7N5BLS350

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Origin Enterprises plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

IE00B1WV4493

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Origin Enterprises plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.01

88,496

d)

Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price

Not applicable ‐ single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

Options are exercisable from 2 October 2021 to 1 October 2025

g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sean Coyle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Origin Enterprises plc

b)

LEI

213800AIB4U7N5BLS350

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Origin Enterprises plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

IE00B1WV4493

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Origin Enterprises plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.01

61,540

d)

Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price

Not applicable ‐ single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Options are exercisable from 2 October 2021 to 1 October 2025

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Declan Giblin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive of Latin American Division and Executive Director / PDMR

b) Initial

Initial Notification

Notification Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Origin Enterprises plc

b)

LEI

213800AIB4U7N5BLS350

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Origin Enterprises plc Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each

IE00B1WV4493

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Origin Enterprises plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€0.01

70,784

d)

Aggregated information ‐ Aggregated volume ‐ Price

Not applicable ‐ single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

Options are exercisable from 2 October 2021 to 1 October 2025

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHBGBDGDUGBGID

Disclaimer

Origin Enterprises plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:06:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
