Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Origo hf.    ORIGO   IS0000000396

ORIGO HF.

(ORIGO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origo : Annual General Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 01:45pm EST

Origo hf. Annual General Meeting 2020 to be held on Friday, 6 March 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Company's Conference Room at Borgartún 37, Reykjavik.

  • The report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the preceding year of operation
  • Confirmation of the annual financial statements of the Company and decision on the disposal of the year's profits
  • Proposal by the Board of Directors to reduce share capital in connection with repurchases of own shares, requiring amendment of Article 2.1 of the Company's Articles of Association
  • Proposal by the Board of Directors to amend Article 5.1 of the Company's Articles of Association so that the Board of Directors will hereafter be composed of 5 principal members and no alternate members
  • Decision on compensation for Board members and for membership of sub-committees
  • Proposal by the Board of Directors concerning a remuneration policy
  • Proposal by the Board of Directors concerning a stock option plan
  • Proposal to amend the Articles of Association the Company so that the Board of Directors will be authorised to increase the share capital of the Company by up to ISK 18,834,000 in nominal value
  • Elections to the Board of Directors
  • Election of an auditor
  • Proposal by the Board of Directors on the appointment of two members to the Nomination Committee
  • Proposals from shareholders
  • Proposal on authorisation for the Company to purchase own shares in accordance with Article 55 of the Icelandic Companies Act
  • Proposal by the Board of Directors on a dividend policy
  • Any other business

Shareholders rights to add items to the meeting agenda and voting

Shareholders are entitled to have certain matters discussed at the shareholder meeting by submitting a written or electronic request to the Board of Directors with sufficient notice to ensure that the matter in question can be placed on the meeting agenda. Shareholders are required to submit their requests no later then 10 days before the meeting, i.e. by 2.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 February 2020. Further information on participation and voting is available on the Company website.

Each share of one Icelandic króna carries one vote at shareholder meetings. No voting rights are attached to the Company's own shares. The documents of the meeting will be delivered at the meeting place.

Shareholders who are unable to attend may appoint a proxy by written appointment or vote by mail. Shareholders intending to use either one of these options should check the Company website for further information on how to proceed. The website contains instructions on the registration and form of documents and how they should be delivered to the Company.

Additional information

The final agenda and all documents to be submitted at the meeting, including the Company's annual financial statements and all proposals, will be accessible to shareholders on the Company website and will also be available at the Company's office. Shareholders are reminded that according to Article 63a of the Icelandic Companies Act, declarations of candidacy to the Board of Directors shall be made with at least five days' prior written notice. Details of submitted candidacies will be published on the Company website two days prior to the AGM at the latest.

Disclaimer

Origo hf. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 18:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORIGO HF.
01:45pORIGO : Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
01/21ORIGO : The Nomination Committee of Origo hf. is inviting candidate nominations ..
PU
2019ORIGO : Gunnar Zoëga Appointed as Managing Director of End-User Solutions
PU
2019ORIGO : Tölvutek Resumes Operations
PU
2019ORIGO HF : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ORIGO : Regular Notification of Purchase of Own Shares in accordance with Share ..
PU
2018ORIGO : Announcement of Share Repurchase Program
PU
2018ORIGO : sells 55% stake in Tempo to Diversis Capital
PU
2018ORIGO : Change in Management
PU
2018ORIGO : Third Quarter Results Better than Projected
PU
More news
Chart ORIGO HF.
Duration : Period :
Origo hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Finnur Oddsson Chief Executive Officer
Ívar Kristjánsson Chairman
Linda Björk Waage Managing Director-Operation & Infrastructure
Gunnar Már Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Guðmundur Jóhann Jónsson Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGO HF.0.85%91
ACCENTURE0.85%134 854
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.43%133 466
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.04%115 866
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.31%78 255
VMWARE, INC.6.61%66 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group