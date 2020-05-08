Origo : Finnur Oddsson leaving his position as CEO of Origo hf.

Finnur Oddsson has given notice of his decision to resign as CEO of Origo and will leave the Company this summer to pursue other opportunities. Until that time, Finnur will remain with the Company to support and advise the Board of Directors until a new CEO has been found.

Hjalti Þórarinsson, Chairman of the Board of Origo

Finnur has been with the Company since 2012 and took over as CEO in 2013. Finnur led the Company, in collaboration with a strong group of employees, through a period of extensive transformation, and today Origo stands as one of the top IT companies in Iceland, whether in terms of the talent of its staff or market position. Although the economy has now been thrown into a period of uncertainty, its future development and advancement will inevitably be based on information technology. This is where Origo's position is particularly strong. As may be seen from the Company's first quarter results, Origo has improved its financial position substantially in recent years, while at the same time building up a solution offering that presents terrific opportunities for the future. We therefore believe that the long-term prospects of Origo are bright. The Origo Board of Directors would like to thank Finnur for his contribution to the Company and for his valued collaboration over the past several years. We wish him all the best in future endeavours.

Finnur Oddsson, CEO of Origo

It has been a privilege to have been part of building Origo over the past 7 years together with a large group of outstanding employees, customers and partners. Origo has matured and prospered during this time, its various businesses were combined under a single, powerful brand, investment in development has yielded real results and the operations have performed well. The Company's market value has multiplied, and the sale of a stake in Tempo delivered excellent returns to shareholders while at the same time solidifying the Company's financial position for the future. I am grateful to all of the wonderful staff at Origo that I have been so fortunate to work with, which are the people who deserve all the credit for the Company's favourable position and will help the Company thrive and grow over the coming years.

For further information, please contact Hjalti Þórarinsson, Chairman of the Board, at hjalti@alum.mit.edu.