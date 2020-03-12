Log in
ORIGO PARTNERS PLC    OPP   IM00B1G3MS12

ORIGO PARTNERS PLC

(OPP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 05:01:43 am
0.08 GBp   -30.43%
11:35aORIGO PARTNERS : Website
PU
02/04ORIGO PARTNERS : Investment Update
PU
2019ORIGO PARTNERS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Origo Partners : Website

03/12/2020 | 11:35am EDT
Regulatory Story
Website
Released 15:32 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 9782F
Origo Partners PLC
12 March 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

12 March 2020

Origo Partners Plc

('Origo' or the 'Company')

Website

Origo notes that its corporate website is not currently accessible.

It is expected that a new corporate website will be available shortly, details of which will be announced.

Origo Partners plc

John Chapman

Chairman

IOMA House

Hope Street

Douglas

Isle of Man IM1 1AP

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Arden Partners plc

Richard Johnson

Ben Cryer

+44 (0)20 7614 5900


Origo Partners plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 15:34:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John David Chapman Non-Executive Chairman
Hiroshi Funaki Non-Executive Director
Philip Peter Scales Non-Executive Director
