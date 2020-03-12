Origo Partners : Website

NOT FOR RELEASE IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA
12 March 2020
Origo Partners Plc
('Origo' or the 'Company')
Origo notes that its corporate website is not currently accessible.
It is expected that a new corporate website will be available shortly, details of which will be announced.
