Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Oriola Oyj    OKDBV   FI0009014351

ORIOLA OYJ

(OKDBV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oriola Oyj : Composition of Oriola Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 September 2019 at 3.00 p.m.

Composition of Oriola Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The largest shareholders of Oriola Corporation have in accordance with the rules of procedure of the Shareholders' Nomination Board appointed the following persons members of the Nomination Board:

Mr Mikael Aro
Mr Peter Immonen
Mr Mikko Mursula
Mr Pekka Pajamo
Mr Into Ylppö

Mr Pekka Pajamo was elected chairman of the Nomination Board.

Mr Anssi Vanjoki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oriola, will serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

The Nomination Board is a corporate body of Oriola Corporation's shareholders and responsible for preparing proposals on the appointment and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and submitting them to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board must submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than on the first day of February preceding the Annual General Meeting.

Oriola Corporation

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Sandström
General Counsel, secretary to the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 10 429 5761
Email: petter.sandstrom@oriola.com

Distribution
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Key media

Released by:
Oriola Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.oriola.com

Disclaimer

Oriola Oyj published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 12:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIOLA OYJ
08:12aORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board
PU
08:02aORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
08/28ORIOLA OYJ : and Orion renew their distribution agreement in Finland
AQ
08/01ORIOLA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions
AQ
07/17ORIOLA OYJ : Corporation's Half Year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 20..
PU
07/17ORIOLA OYJ : Corporation's Half Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2019
AQ
06/19ORIOLA OYJ : Corporation to begin cooperation negotiations to improve operationa..
AQ
06/19ORIOLA OYJ : Corporation revises guidance for 2019
AQ
05/14ORIOLA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions
AQ
05/10ORIOLA OYJ : Corporation's Directed Share issue of treasury shares for the payme..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 703 M
EBIT 2019 31,3 M
Net income 2019 21,2 M
Debt 2019 259 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart ORIOLA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Oriola Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,05  €
Last Close Price 2,10  €
Spread / Highest target 9,52%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Andersson President & Chief Executive Officer
Anssi Markku Kaleva Vanjoki Chairman
Anne Kariniemi Vice President-Operations
Helena Kukkonen Chief Financial Officer
Charlotta Nyström Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOLA OYJ6.06%417
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-19.51%49 673
MCKESSON CORPORATION32.90%27 148
AMERISOURCEBERGEN14.41%17 733
CARDINAL HEALTH7.38%14 003
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-16.72%10 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group