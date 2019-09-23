Oriola Oyj : Composition of Oriola Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Oriola Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 September 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Composition of Oriola Corporation's Shareholders' Nomination Board
The largest shareholders of Oriola Corporation have in accordance with the rules of procedure of the Shareholders' Nomination Board appointed the following persons members of the Nomination Board:
Mr Mikael Aro
Mr Peter Immonen
Mr Mikko Mursula
Mr Pekka Pajamo
Mr Into Ylppö
Mr Pekka Pajamo was elected chairman of the Nomination Board.
Mr Anssi Vanjoki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oriola, will serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board.
The Nomination Board is a corporate body of Oriola Corporation's shareholders and responsible for preparing proposals on the appointment and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and submitting them to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board must submit its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than on the first day of February preceding the Annual General Meeting.
