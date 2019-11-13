Oriole Resources : 121 Mining Investment Conference

RNS Number : 2597T

Oriole Resources, the AIM-quoted exploration company focussed on West Africa, will be attending the 121 Mining Investment Conference on Wednesday 20 November to Thursday 21 November 2019 at etc.venues County Hall, Riverside Building, Belvedere Road, London, SE1 7PB. Tim Livesey, Chief Executive Oﬃcer, will be giving a presentation at 4.10pm on the 21 November 2019.

Notes to Editors:

Oriole Resources PLC is an AIM-quoted exploration company, focussed on West Africa. It is focused on early-stage exploration in Cameroon (Bibemi and Wapouzé projects) and the more advanced Dalaﬁn gold project in Senegal, where IAMGOLD has the option to spend US$8m to earn a 70% interest. Year 1 commitments have been met at all three projects. The Company has several interests and royalties in companies operating throughout Africa and Turkey that could deliver future cash ﬂow, and it continues to assess new opportunities in both regions.

