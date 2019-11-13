Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oriole Resources PLC    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/13 03:00:00 am
0.28 GBp   --.--%
05:20aORIOLE RESOURCES : 121 Mining Investment Conference
PU
11/11ORIOLE RESOURCES : R&D Rebates from HMRC Deliver a Further c.£105,000
PU
10/29ORIOLE RESOURCES : Unlocking Value in Turkey
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oriole Resources : 121 Mining Investment Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:20am EST

RNS Number : 2597T

Oriole Resources PLC

13 November 2019

Oriole Resources PLC

('Oriole Resources' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

121 Mining Investment Conference

Oriole Resources, the AIM-quoted exploration company focussed on West Africa, will be attending the 121 Mining Investment Conference on Wednesday 20 November to Thursday 21 November 2019 at etc.venues County Hall, Riverside Building, Belvedere Road, London, SE1 7PB. Tim Livesey, Chief Executive Ocer, will be giving a presentation at 4.10pm on the 21 November 2019.

** ENDS **

For further information please visit www.orioleresources.com, @OrioleResources on Twitter,

or contact:

Oriole Resources Plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7830 9650

Tim Livesey / Bob Smeeton / Claire Bay

Blytheweigh (IR/PR Contact)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachel Brooks

Grant Thornton UK LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

Samantha Harrison / Ben Roberts / Niall MacDonald

WH Ireland

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

Adrian Hadden / Darshan Patel / Lydia

Zychowska

Notes to Editors:

Oriole Resources PLC is an AIM-quoted exploration company, focussed on West Africa. It is focused on early-stage exploration in Cameroon (Bibemi and Wapouzé projects) and the more advanced Dalaﬁn gold project in Senegal, where IAMGOLD has the option to spend US$8m to earn a 70% interest. Year 1 commitments have been met at all three projects. The Company has several interests and royalties in companies operating throughout Africa and Turkey that could deliver future cash ﬂow, and it continues to assess new opportunities in both regions.

.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NRACKNDNCBDKNDD

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Oriole Resources plc published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 10:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
05:20aORIOLE RESOURCES : 121 Mining Investment Conference
PU
11/11ORIOLE RESOURCES : R&D Rebates from HMRC Deliver a Further c.£105,000
PU
10/29ORIOLE RESOURCES : Unlocking Value in Turkey
PU
09/30ORIOLE RESOURCES : Expands Footprint in Cameroon
PU
08/29ORIOLE RESOURCES : to increase acreage in Cameroon
PU
08/29ORIOLE RESOURCES : Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/12ORIOLE RESOURCES : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/05ORIOLE RESOURCES' : area of gold interest at Madina Bafe has expanded to 16 sq k..
PU
08/05ORIOLE RESOURCES : IAMGOLD Completes AC Drilling at Madina Bafé
PU
08/01ORIOLE RESOURCES : looks to utilise first mover advantage in West African gold e..
PU
More news
Chart ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oriole Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Francis McGloin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Bahriv Yildiz General Manager-Turkey
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC-30.00%2
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION6.49%30 867
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.01%30 086
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED40.64%16 608
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 880
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED43.86%14 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group