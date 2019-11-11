Log in
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
11/11 03:00:00 am
0.275 GBp   --.--%
02:55aORIOLE RESOURCES : R&D Rebates from HMRC Deliver a Further c.£105,000
PU
10/29ORIOLE RESOURCES : Unlocking Value in Turkey
PU
09/30ORIOLE RESOURCES : Expands Footprint in Cameroon
PU
Oriole Resources : R&D Rebates from HMRC Deliver a Further c.£105,000

11/11/2019 | 02:55am EST

RNS Number : 8830S

Oriole Resources PLC

11 November 2019

Oriole Resources PLC

('Oriole Resources' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

R&D Rebates from HMRC Deliver a Further c.£105,000

Oriole Resources, the AIM-quoted exploration company operating in Africa and Europe, is pleased to announce that it has received rebates totalling c.£105,000 from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs ("HMRC") in relation to a Research and Development ("R&D") tax relief claims (the "Claims") in respect of geoscientiﬁc advances sought by the Company through its exploration programmes. The Claims are for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 and follows the Company's previous successful claim for 2016 where it received c.£40,000 (announcement dated 21 February 2019).

The Claims submitted by the Company continue to demonstrate that it qualiﬁes for the R&D tax relief by performing research work on potential areas of mineralisation in order to build the geological data necessary to prove or disprove the economic feasibility of mining operations in those areas.

The Company will be submitting its 2019 R&D claim in early 2020, once the Company's ﬁnancial accounts have been approved by its auditors. Given the signiﬁcant increase in technical work in Cameroon during that period, the Company anticipates that the submission will be of significantly higher value than that the amounts received to date.

Oriole Resources CFO, Bob Smeeton, said: "The continued support from the R&D tax credit regime is a valuable resource to extend our geological research work in Cameroon. Following the excellent early results to date at the Bibemi project in particular, the team is currently mobilising to site and will be following-up on these results and on the outcomes of the technical review meetings we held over the summer. We look forward to progressing all our projects as we now head into the 2019/20 field season."

** ENDS **

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Following the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please visit www.orioleresources.com, @OrioleResources on Twitter,

or contact:

Oriole Resources Plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7830 9650

Tim Livesey / Bob Smeeton / Claire Bay

Blytheweigh (IR/PR Contact)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Rachel Brooks

Grant Thornton UK LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

Samantha Harrison / Ben Roberts / Niall MacDonald

WH Ireland

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

Adrian Hadden / Darshan Patel / Lydia

Zychowska

Notes to Editors:

Oriole Resources PLC is an AIM-quoted exploration company, focussed on West Africa. It is focused on early-stage exploration in Cameroon (Bibemi and Wapouzé projects) and the more advanced Dalaﬁn gold project in Senegal, where IAMGOLD has the option to spend US$8m to earn a 70% interest. Year 1 commitments have been met at all three projects. The Company has several interests and royalties in companies operating throughout Africa and Turkey that could deliver future cash ﬂow, and it continues to assess new opportunities in both regions.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Oriole Resources plc published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
