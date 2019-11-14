Oriole Resources : Strategic Update

RNS Number : 3405T

Oriole Resources PLC

14 November 2019

Oriole Resources Plc

('Oriole' or 'the Company')

Strategic Update

Oriole Resources PLC, the AIM-quoted exploration company focussed on West Africa, provides a strategic update on the business.

Following the Company's technical meetings during Q3, the team has identiﬁed drill targets at the Bibemi licence in Cameroon. An initial 1,500 metres of drilling (over 14 holes) is planned at the Bakassi Zone to test the depth-extension of mineralisation identiﬁed to date, including previous trenching intersection of up to 9m @ 3.14 g/t Au (announcement dated 21 May 2019). This will form part of an intended larger programme, subject to results and ongoing exploration (please click https://orioleresources.com/projects/bibemi-and-wapouze/for the proposed drill plan). The team is currently mobilising to site to ground-truth the proposed drill locations and will also undertake mapping and rock-chip sampling in the northeast of the Bakassi Zone in order to identify further drill targets.

Following the receipt of £105,000 Research and Development credits from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (announcement dated 11 November 2019), and having explored the options available and in light of prevailing market conditions, the Company has decided that it will concentrate on pursuing its asset realisation plans to help fund further exploration, with discussions underway on a number of opportunities.

In order to continue to maximise cash available for ongoing exploration work the Board of Directors have agreed to move to remuneration by share options, in lieu of contractual salary payments, for a limited term. In this regard, options are preferable to the issue of full-paid shares, as the tax deferral that options provide allows more cash conservation in the Company. The intention is for up to 70,000,000 options ('the Options') to be issued, at an exercise price of 0.1p per Ordinary Share of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), utilising the Company's existing shareholder authority. These options will be accrued over a three- month period, commencing 1 November 2019 and ending on 31 January 2020, and will be issued thereafter in one transaction. The quantity of Options issued will be determined on a monthly basis by reference to the 30-day VWAP at the end of each month, less the exercise price, and the options will be exercisable any time within ten years of issue.

Issue of the Options in lieu of salary is subject to approval by the Board and by the proposed Option recipient. The Board retain the right to pay the accrued salary in cash instead in certain circumstances, for example should the existing shareholder authority have been exhausted as a result of other business activities and in the event that a future shareholder authority is not secured.

Oriole Resources Chairman, John McGloin, said: "We are pleased that both the Executive Directors have proposed a move to equity-only remuneration. Both David Pelham and I are joining them, aﬃrming the Directors conﬁdence in the underlying value of the Company's assets. We look forward to updates from our West and Central African projects as we enter the new field season, and anticipate strong newsflow from these and the rest of our portfolio over the coming weeks."

