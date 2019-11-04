Log in
125,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

11/04/2019 | 02:00am EST

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 NOVEMBER 2019 at 9.00 EET             
         
125,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 125,000 A shares have been converted into 125,000 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 4 November 2019.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the conversion, consists of 36,561,579 A shares and 104,696,249 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 835,927,829.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson
CFO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 010 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion’s net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
