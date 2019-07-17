Log in
ORION

(ORNBV)
  Report  
Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020

07/17/2019

ORION CORPORATION          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE           17 JULY 2019 at 11.00 a.m. EEST  
           
         
Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020 

 
Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2019 on Wednesday, 5 February 2020.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2020 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2020                      Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2020     Friday, 17 July 2020
Interim Report January-September 2020               Wednesday, 21 October 2020


The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2019 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 10/2020.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 in Helsinki.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases. 

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications
tel. +358 50 966 4646

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion’s net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
