Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Orion    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION

(ORNBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion : Group Financial Statement documents 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:01am EST

ORION CORPORATION      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   4 MARCH 2019  at 12.00 EET            

Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement published


Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2018 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en.

The official Financial Statement documents, which include the Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report are available in Finnish at http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2019.

Orion's Corporate Governance Statement for year 2018, adopted by the Board of Directors, is published as a separate report in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en.


Orion Corporation

Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		  Terhi Ormio
VP, Communications 		 

                                                                                                                                   

Contact person:
Lilli Riikonen, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 966 2319

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION
05:24aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Virve Laitinen
AQ
05:23aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Olli Huotari
AQ
05:23aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Jari Karlson
AQ
05:22aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Liisa Hurme
AQ
05:22aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Christer Nordstedt
AQ
05:21aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Markku Huhta-Koivisto
AQ
05:20aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Satu Ahomäki
AQ
05:19aORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Timo Lappalainen
AQ
05:01aORION : Group Financial Statement documents 2018 and Corporate Governance Statem..
GL
03/01ORION CORPORATION : Transfer of 47,279 own B shares on 1 March 2019
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 025 M
EBIT 2019 251 M
Net income 2019 202 M
Finance 2019 115 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 23,25
P/E ratio 2020 22,45
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
EV / Sales 2020 4,33x
Capitalization 4 573 M
Chart ORION
Duration : Period :
Orion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,4 €
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timo Antero Lappalainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Jari Ilmari Karlson CFO, SVP-Animal Health & IR Contact
Christer Nordstedt Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sirpa Tuulikki Jalkanen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION6.94%5 024
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.21%363 891
PFIZER-0.66%251 430
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.78%238 330
NOVARTIS8.45%231 884
MERCK AND COMPANY6.86%211 385
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.