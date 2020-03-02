Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Orion    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION

(ORNBV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2019 and Corporate Governance Statement published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 05:00am EST

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 MARCH 2020 at 12.00 EET             
         

Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2019 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2019 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en.

The official Financial Statement documents, which include the Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report are available in Finnish at http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2020.

Orion's Corporate Governance Statement for year 2019, adopted by the Board of Directors, is published as a separate report in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en.


Orion Corporation

Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions		 Terhi Ormio
VP, Communications		 

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 010 426 2721 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORION
05:00aOrion Group Financial Statement documents 2019 and Corporate Governance State..
GL
02/13Tero Närvänen is appointed Orion's new Vice President Quality Management as o..
GL
02/06ORION OYJ : Invitation to Orion Corporation's Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/05CORRECTION : Orion Group Financial Statement Release for 2019 - wrong dividend p..
GL
02/05ORION : Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation
AQ
02/05Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation
GL
02/05Orion Group Financial Statement Release for 2019
GL
02/05ORION : Annual results
CO
02/05ORION : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
02/05ORION : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 049 M
EBIT 2020 233 M
Net income 2020 184 M
Finance 2020 83,1 M
Yield 2020 4,08%
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,71x
EV / Sales2021 4,66x
Capitalization 5 027 M
Chart ORION
Duration : Period :
Orion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,67  €
Last Close Price 35,95  €
Spread / Highest target -2,64%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timo Antero Lappalainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Jari Ilmari Karlson Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Animal Health
Sinikka Markkula Chief Information Officer
Paula Rytilä Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION-12.89%5 529
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.81%354 317
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.37%271 765
MERCK AND COMPANY-15.82%194 177
NOVARTIS-11.59%190 125
PFIZER, INC.-14.70%185 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group