Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Orion    ORNBV   FI0009014377

ORION (ORNBV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/23 07:01:08 am
31.605 EUR   +1.14%
2018ORION OYJ : quaterly earnings release
2018ORION OYJ : half-yearly earnings release
2018ORION OYJ : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion : Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2018 on 6 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:31am EST

ORION CORPORATION                    PRESS RELEASE                   23 JANUARY 2019 at 13.30 EET 

Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2018 on 6 February 2019

Orion will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2018 on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 approximately at 12.00 noon Finnish time (EET). The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing.

News conference for analysts and media

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Wednesday, 6 February 2019 at 13.30 EET at Orion's head office, address Orionintie 1A, 02200 Espoo. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on the financial review. Questions can be asked after the presentation also via conference call. Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID.

Live webcast and conference call

A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/investors.
The conference call ID is 685819 and the phone numbers to participate the conference are:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA: +1 323-794-2095

News conference recordings

A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be available on Orion's website later the same day.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.


Contact person:            
                                                            
Lilli Riikonen, Communications Manager,  tel. +358 50 966 2319 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
Homepage: www.orion.fi/en

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 1,034 million and the company had about 3,200 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orion Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION
06:31aORION : Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2018 o..
GL
01/11EUROPE : European shares gain in first week of 2019 but caution persists
RE
01/09ORION OYJ : Recommendation by the Nomination Committee concerning Board of Direc..
GL
01/04ORION OYJ : Corporation and Fifth Corner Inc join forces to research solutions f..
GL
2018ORION OYJ : acquires sales and distribution rights for certain European Countrie..
AQ
2018ORION OYJ : acquires sales & distribution rights for certain EC countries for St..
AQ
2018ORION OYJ : acquires sales and distribution rights for certain European Countrie..
GL
2018ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Agendum Oy
AQ
2018ORION CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Mikael Silvennoinen
AQ
2018PEPTONIC MEDICAL : INTERIM REPORT Period from January 2018 to September 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 975 M
EBIT 2018 264 M
Net income 2018 321 M
Finance 2018 149 M
Yield 2018 4,66%
P/E ratio 2018 15,99
P/E ratio 2019 20,29
EV / Sales 2018 4,37x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Capitalization 4 405 M
Chart ORION
Duration : Period :
Orion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 31,8 €
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timo Antero Lappalainen President & Chief Executive Officer
Heikki Seppo Westerlund Chairman
Jari Ilmari Karlson CFO, SVP-Animal Health & IR Contact
Christer Nordstedt Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sirpa Tuulikki Jalkanen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION3.20%5 008
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%345 439
PFIZER-3.16%245 166
NOVARTIS4.88%225 489
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.59%221 685
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.76%197 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.