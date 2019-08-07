Log in
Sales of darolutamide started in the USA – Orion receives EUR 45 million milestone

08/07/2019 | 03:30am EDT

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 7 AUGUST 2019 at 10.30 am EEST             
         
Sales of darolutamide started in the USA – Orion receives EUR 45 million milestone

Sales of Nubeqa® (darolutamide), jointly developed by Orion Corporation and Bayer for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), has started in the USA. In connection with the successful commercialization of darolutamide in the USA, Orion receives from Bayer a EUR 45 million milestone. Orion will book the milestone in its third quarter 2019 result. The booking has no impact on Orion’s outlook for 2019 as the EUR 45 million milestone has been included in the financial guidance provided by the company.

Darolutamide is currently not approved by the European Medicines Agency or any other health authority outside the USA.

                                                                                                                                   
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 010 426 2721


Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion’s net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
