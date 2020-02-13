Log in
Tero Närvänen is appointed Orion's new Vice President Quality Management as of 1 May 2020

02/13/2020 | 04:30am EST

ORION CORPORATION                 PRESS RELEASE                 13 FEBRUARY 2020         at 11.30 EET

Tero Närvänen is appointed Orion's new Vice President Quality Management as of 1 May 2020

Tero Närvänen, Ph.D (Pharmacy), has been appointed Orion’s Vice President Quality Management as of 1 May 2020.

Tero Närvänen has been working for Orion since 1996 in a variety of roles in Orion's R&D, and in development roles in the pharmaceutical department, analytical development department and formulation development department. For the last three years or so, he has been Director of the Industrialisation and Product Lifecycle Management unit, which is part of the Supply Chain organisation.

Orion's current Vice President Quality Management Päivi Järvelä, Licentiate of Science (Pharmacy), will retire at the beginning of May.

“My experience gained from different roles in Orion's R&D and in Industrialisation and Product Lifecycle Management and my years of close collaboration with quality functions will assist me in my new role. I'm really looking forward to the new challenge,” says Tero Närvänen.

Päivi Järvelä wants to thank all her partners and colleagues at Orion for the past years and wishes her successor the best of luck in his new role.

“The industry's tightening compliance requirements and other regulatory requirements, the increasingly complex operating environment, and the rising number of global interruptions in availability makes this a multifaceted role. My work with both Finnish and foreign partners and authorities has been long-term and constructive,” she says.

The Vice President Quality Management reports to Orion's President and CEO Timo Lappalainen.

“I’d like to thank Päivi Järvelä for her excellent work in the development of Orion's own quality management process and wish her all the best for the future. I’d like to wish Tero Närvänen every success in his new job. He has excellent prospects for success and a great career at Orion – which will now continue in this leading position in the international pharmaceutical industry,” says Timo Lappalainen.


Contact person:

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO; Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 10 426 3692          
                                                    

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Website: www.orion.fi/en

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
