Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Orion Energy Systems, Inc.    OESX

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.

(OESX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LED Lighting, Controls and Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q1 Investor Webcast/Call Wed. Aug. 5th at 10am ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, announced it will host a conference call / webcast to review its FY 2021 first quarter results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion plans to release its results premarket, the same morning.

Webcast/Call Details:  
Date/Time: Wednesday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
Webcast & Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9wkzmcee
Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013
Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID#1018729 (available shortly after call through 8/12/20)
   

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT solutions, ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to digitize their business and reduce their carbon footprint.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts: 
Bill Hull, CFOWilliam Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.Catalyst IR
(312) 660-3575(212) 924-9800
 oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
04:02pLED Lighting, Controls and Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Ho..
GL
07/07LED Lighting Systems and IoT Controls Provider Orion Energy is Added to Russe..
GL
06/18Orion Secures Initial $3.1M Award for U.S. Government Retrofit Project
GL
06/05ORION ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
06/04ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
06/04Orion Energy Systems FY 2020 Revenue Grew 129% to $151M and EPS Rose to $0.40..
GL
05/27LED Lighting & Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Host FY 202..
GL
05/22ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
03/09Orion LED Lighting System Technologies Fight Bacteria, Fungus, Mold & Mildew ..
GL
03/02Orion Replaces Expiring Shelf Registration with Filing of $100M Universal She..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,3 M - -
Net income 2021 2,45 M - -
Net cash 2021 11,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -64,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,19 $
Last Close Price 4,27 $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Altschaefl Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Green Chief Operating Officer
William T. Hull CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Michael J. Potts Director
Mark C. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.27.46%130
ASSA ABLOY AB-7.90%25 639
SAINT-GOBAIN-9.01%21 185
FERGUSON PLC2.31%20 185
GEBERIT AG-5.27%20 135
MASCO CORPORATION16.46%14 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group