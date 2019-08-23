Log in
Turnkey LED Lighting Retrofit Provider Orion Energy Systems to Webcast Presentation at Gateway Investor Conference in San Francisco Wednesday, Sept. 4th at 7:30am PT

0
08/23/2019 | 07:55am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO and MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a leading provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, announced it will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 4th at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco. Orion will be represented by CEO, Mike Altschaefl and CFO, Bill Hull. Orion’s presentation will be webcast live from 7:30am - 7:55am PT in the Yerba Buena A room.

Webcast and Replay URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/oesx/

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy, efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

  
Investor Relations Contacts 
Bill Hull, CFOWilliam Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.Catalyst IR
(312) 660-3575(212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 143 M
EBIT 2020 11,8 M
Net income 2020 9,81 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,35x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,57x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 81,3 M
Chart ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,08  $
Last Close Price 2,70  $
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Altschaefl Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Green Chief Operating Officer
William T. Hull CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Michael J. Potts Director
Mark C. Williamson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.372.85%81
ASSA ABLOY30.19%23 663
SAINT-GOBAIN9.93%19 314
FERGUSON PLC20.91%17 033
GEBERIT15.20%16 130
MASCO38.71%11 740
