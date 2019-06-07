Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Engineered Carbons SA    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA

(OEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion Engineered Carbons : Adopts Platts North West Europe 1% Sulfur Fuel Oil Index for Pricing Formula in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the “Company“ or “Orion”), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced the Company is adopting the Platts North West Europe 1% Sulfur fuel oil index (FO 1%S FOB NWE) for contract pricing in Europe replacing the 1% Sulfur Rotterdam fuel oil index (FO 1%S FOB ROT) in Europe as of July 1st 2019. The 1% Sulfur Rotterdam fuel oil index is no longer functional, does not trade forward and does not track other 1% indices anymore. FO 1%S FOB NWE is currently functioning and therefore is the appropriate index at this time. Orion exclusively uses low Sulfur carbon black oil (CBO) grades in Europe.

“Orion values our European customers and strives to work with them in a highly transparent way,” said Erik Thiry, Senior Vice President Rubber Carbon Black. “Orion will continue to closely monitor CBO market changes with the upcoming IMO Marpol 2020 regulations. We will keep our customers updated if further required changes are needed due to changes in feedstock markets. We look forward to growing our customer relationships with the reliable supply of value-added carbon blacks.”

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. Orion group produces a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
04:31pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Adopts Platts North West Europe 1% Sulfur Fuel Oil In..
BU
04:42aORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : strengthens executive management team
AQ
05/23ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : CEO Buying Shares of the Company
BU
05/21ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Strengthens Its Executive Management Team
BU
05/03ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : S.A. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/15ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Date and Confer..
BU
04/03ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended ..
BU
03/07ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : S.A. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Fina..
BU
03/04ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 605 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Debt 2019 609 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 10,93
P/E ratio 2020 8,99
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 1 168 M
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Charles E. N. Herlinger Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Hans-Dietrich Winkhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA-22.39%1 090
ECOLAB INC.33.54%53 509
GIVAUDAN18.37%24 707
SIKA AG21.67%21 452
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING31.58%14 269
SYMRISE32.34%12 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About