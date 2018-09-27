Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Engineered Carbons SA    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA (OEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/27 10:00:00 pm
31.875 USD   -2.07%
10:31pORION ENGINEERE : Announces Interim Cash Dividend
BU
09/05ORION ENGINEERE : Announces Executive Transition; Jack Clem to Join ..
AQ
09/04ORION ENGINEERE : Announces Executive Transition
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orion Engineered Carbons : Announces Interim Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of USD 0.2 per common share.

The interim dividend will be paid on December 28, 2018. The record date for the interim dividend will be December 18, 2018.

Luxembourg withholding tax at a rate of 15% will be deducted from the interim dividend, subject to certain exemptions and reductions in certain circumstances.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 13 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,426 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
10:31pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Interim Cash Dividend
BU
09/05ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Executive Transition; Jack Clem to Join Boa..
AQ
09/04ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Executive Transition
BU
08/06ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Appointed Kerry Galvin to Board of Directors
BU
08/06ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
08/03ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/03ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/25ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Industrials Conferen..
BU
07/20Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on LyondellBasell Industries and Three O..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:37pOrion Engineered Carbons declares $0.20 dividend 
08/05Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) CEO Jack Clem on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/03Orion Engineered Carbons 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03More on Orion Engineered Carbons Q2 results 
08/02Orion Engineered Carbons beats by $0.17, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 556 M
EBIT 2018 206 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Debt 2018 583 M
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 14,33
P/E ratio 2019 13,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 1 914 M
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Charles E. N. Herlinger Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Hans-Dietrich Winkhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA27.93%1 914
ECOLAB16.90%45 450
SIKA AG0.00%20 836
SYMRISE9.33%11 799
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 234
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC18.24%9 241
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.