Orion Engineered Carbons : Announces Interim Cash Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of
specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that its
board of directors has declared an interim dividend of USD 0.2 per
common share.
The interim dividend will be paid on December 28, 2018. The record date
for the interim dividend will be December 18, 2018.
Luxembourg withholding tax at a rate of 15% will be deducted from the
interim dividend, subject to certain exemptions and reductions in
certain circumstances.
About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range
of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks,
Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that
tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints
and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants,
tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses.
Orion runs 13 global production sites and four Applied Technology
Centers. The group has approximately 1,426 employees worldwide. For more
information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005823/en/