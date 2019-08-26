Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Engineered Carbons SA    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA

(OEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion Engineered Carbons : Director and Senior Managers Buying Shares of the Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the “Company“ or “Orion”), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that certain Board and Senior Management Team members of Orion purchased common shares of the Company as follows:

Mr. Jack L. Clem, member of the Board of Directors and former CEO, has purchased a total of 10,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $12.60 per share.

Mr. Patrick Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources, has purchased a total of 35,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $13.12 per share.

Mr. Carlos Quinones, Senior Vice President, Global Operations, has purchased a total of 8,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $12.74 per share.

Except as required by law, the Company generally does not commit to announce further acquisitions or dispositions of its common shares by its officers or directors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. Orion group produces a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
04:31pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Director and Senior Managers Buying Shares of the Com..
BU
08/22ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : CFO Buying Shares of the Company
BU
08/15ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : CEO Buying Shares of the Company
BU
08/12ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Directors Buying Shares of the Company
BU
08/01ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/30ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conferen..
BU
07/22ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces North America Specialty and Rubber Carbon B..
BU
07/16ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Publishes Its First Sustainability Report
BU
07/12ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Date and Confe..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 580 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 99,9 M
Debt 2019 627 M
Yield 2019 7,03%
P/E ratio 2019 7,02x
P/E ratio 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 692 M
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,75  €
Last Close Price 11,50  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Charles E. N. Herlinger Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Hans-Dietrich Winkhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA-49.33%771
ECOLAB INC.36.97%58 074
GIVAUDAN13.49%24 355
SIKA AG10.51%18 178
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING23.88%13 840
SYMRISE27.57%12 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group