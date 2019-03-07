Orion Engineered Carbons : S.A. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
03/07/2019 | 06:16pm EST
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of
Specialty and High-Performance Carbon Black, today announced fourth
quarter and full year 2018 financial results with comparatives on a
US-GAAP basis for the first time.
Full Year 2018 Highlights
Net Income of $121.3 million and basic EPS of $2.04, both
increasing by 87% over the prior year
2018 Full Year Adjusted EPS1 $2.21 up from
$1.56 in 2017
Adjusted EBITDA1 of $294.1 million
Year-end leverage ratio reduced to 2.2x LTM Adjusted EBITDA
Cash flow from operations of $122.0 million
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Total Carbon Black volumes decreased 6.1% to 256.2 kmt, allowing
for the plant consolidation in Korea, reduction in volumes was 2.2%
Revenue of $386.0 million increased by $46.3 million, or 13.6%,
compared to the fourth quarter of 2017
Net Income of $20.4 million, basic EPS of $0.34 and Adjusted EPS of
$0.48
Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased slightly by
$1.5 million to $64.4 million, with Specialty Carbon Black Adjusted
EBITDA of $29.0 million and Rubber Carbon Black Adjusted EBITDA of
$35.4 million
Specialty Carbon Black Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.9% and Rubber
Carbon Black Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.7%
1 See below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial
measures to the most directly comparable US-GAAP measures
“Orion delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter and
full year 2018 with performance led again by our Rubber Carbon Black
segment. We met our guidance expectations for the year as we grew our
full year Adjusted EBITDA to $294.1 million, representing a 14.5%
increase over 2017. Our Rubber team secured significant price increases
in the 2017 to 2018 cycle. This, combined with good execution and solid
volumes translated to strong performance in 2018. Earlier in the year we
had completed the consolidation of our Korean facilities, which has
unlocked value for Orion through improved operational efficiencies and
the elimination of less profitable rubber grades while building the
strength of our Specialty manufacturing platform in Asia. This helped
drive an increase in gross profit per ton and Adjusted EBITDA in our
Rubber segment during 2018, as well as monetize significant value for
our shareholders via the sale of the land site during 2018. Without this
consolidation of our facilities, our Rubber volumes would have been
essentially flat in the second half of 2018. Similarly to the last
quarter, profitability in the Specialty Carbon Black business was in
line with our expectations following the strong performance of the
segment in the first half of 2018,” said Corning Painter, Chief
Executive Office. He continued, “I would like to thank the Orion team
around the world for their 2018 results and look forward to advancing
our strategy as a global leader in the carbon black industry,” added Mr.
Painter.
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Y-o-Y Comparison in %
Volume (kmt)
256.2
272.9
(6.1)
Revenue in USD million
386.0
339.7
13.6
Contribution Margin in USD million
129.4
132.9
(2.6)
Contribution Margin per metric ton in USD
505.1
487.2
3.7
Income from Operations (EBIT) in USD million
26.7
29.3
(8.9)
Adjusted EBITDA in USD million
64.4
65.9
(2.3)
Net Income in USD million
20.4
20.1
1.5
Basic EPS in USD (1)
0.34
0.34
$—
Adjusted EPS in USD (2)
0.48
0.42
$0.06
Notes:
(1)
Basic EPS calculated using Net Income and weighted number of shares
outstanding in the respective quarter.
(2)
Adjusted EPS calculated using Net Income for the respective quarter
adjusted for amortization of acquired intangible assets,
amortization of transaction costs and foreign currency effects
impacting financial results and other adjustment items and
restructuring expenses (all adjustments on a net of tax basis
assuming group tax rate) and weighted number of shares outstanding
in the respective quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Overview
Total volumes decreased by 6.1%, or 16.7 kmt, to 256.2 kmt. This 6.1%
decrease largely reflected reduced Rubber volumes in South Korea due to
the closing of the plant in Seoul, South Korea and both slowing demand
and significant destocking of inventories mainly in China.
Revenue increased by $46.3 million, or 13.6%, to $386.0 million
primarily due to the pass through of higher feedstock costs, product mix
and base price increases in the segments partially offset by lower
volumes and foreign exchange rate translation effects.
Contribution Margin decreased by $3.5 million, or 2.6%, to $129.4
million, reflecting the decrease in volumes, foreign exchange rate
translation effects, overhead absorption, negative feedstock
differentials and lower production availability partially offset by the
favorable pass through of higher feedstock costs, product mix and base
price increases.
The income from operations decreased by $2.6 million, or 8.9%, to $26.7
million essentially in line with contribution margin.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $1.5 million, or 2.3% to $64.4 million
reflecting the decrease in contribution margin partially offset by lower
selling, general and administrative expenses.
Net Income increased by 1.5% to $20.4 million.
Quarterly Business Results
SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Y-o-Y Comparison in %
Volume (kmt)
60.8
62.6
(2.9)
Revenue in USD million
126.9
115.4
10.0
Gross Profit in USD million
39.1
41.4
(5.4)
Gross Profit/metric ton in USD
643.6
660.8
(2.6)
Adjusted EBITDA in USD million
29.0
32.5
(10.8)
Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton in USD
477.5
519.8
(8.1)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
22.9
28.1
(520)bps
Volumes for the Specialty Carbon Black business decreased by 2.9% in the
fourth quarter of 2018 from 62.6 kmt in the fourth quarter of 2017,
mainly as a result of reduced exports to China.
Revenues increased by $11.5 million, or 10.0% to $126.9 million in the
fourth quarter of 2018 mainly due to the pass through of higher
feedstock costs with customers that are on indexed agreements, increased
base pricing and product mix partially offset by the decrease in sales
volume and foreign exchange rate translation effects.
Gross Profit decreased by $2.3 million, or 5.4% to $39.1 million due to
the lower sales volumes and foreign exchange rate translation effects
partially offset by positive product mix, cogeneration income and the
pass through of higher feedstock costs.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3.5 million, or 10.8%, to $29.0 million
reflecting the decrease in Gross Profit and slightly higher fixed costs
year over year. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 520
basis points to 22.9% compared to 28.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
RUBBER CARBON BLACK
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Y-o-Y Comparison in %
Volume (kmt)
195.4
210.3
(7.1)
Revenue in USD million
259.1
224.3
15.5
Gross Profit in USD million
56.5
52.8
7.1
Gross Profit/metric ton in USD
289.2
250.9
15.3
Adjusted EBITDA in USD million
35.4
33.4
6.1
Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton in USD
181.3
158.8
14.1
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
13.7
14.9
(120)bps
Rubber Blacks volumes declined by $14.9 kmt or 7.1% as a result of
rationalizing volumes in South Korea after the closing of the plant in
Seoul and trading conditions in China.
Revenue increased by $34.8 million, or 15.5% to $259.1 million as a
result of the pass through of higher feedstock costs to customers,
product mix and base price increases in the 2018 agreements, partially
offset by lower volumes and foreign exchange rate translation effects.
Gross profit increased $3.7 million, or 7.1% to $56.5 million as a
result of base price increases, reduced depreciation and product mix
partially offset by lower volumes, overhead absorption and foreign
exchange rate translation effects.
Rubber Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.0 million, or 6.1%, to $35.4
million reflecting the development of gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA
margin was 13.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 14.9% in the
fourth quarter of 2017 reflecting the increase in revenues.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of
$57.0 million, a decrease of $15.3 million from December 31, 2017.
Deducting the current portion of long term debt and other financial
liabilities which increased from $6.0 million as of December 31, 2017 to
$41.0 million as of December 31, 2018 (which is reduced by $1.5 million
of capitalized transaction costs), this resulted in a net cash amount of
$14.5 million as of December 31, 2018 as compared to $64.8 million as of
December 31, 2017, a decrease of $50.3 million which includes an
increase in working capital of $58.9 million during this period
associated with increases in feedstock prices, the timing of collection
of trade receivables due to the quarter end calendar and cash outflows
associated with feedstock related payables.
The Company’s reported long-term debt, net as of December 31, 2018 was
$643.7 million, composed of the non-current portion of term loan
liabilities of $650.0 million (which is reduced by $6.3 million
capitalized transaction costs). Accordingly, net indebtedness was $635.5
million, composed of gross term loan liabilities of $650.0 million, less
net cash of $14.5 million. This represents a LTM Adjusted EBITDA
multiple of 2.2 times, compared to 2.3 times at the year ended December
31, 2017. Capitalized transaction costs as well as non-current debt from
financial derivatives and other non-current liabilities are disregarded
in computing net indebtedness under our lending agreements.
Cash inflows from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2018
amounted to $62.8 million, consisting in particular of a consolidated
profit for the period of $20.4 million, adjusted for depreciation and
amortization of $26.3 million with other impacts almost offsetting each
other. Net working capital totaled $282.9 million as of December 31,
2018, compared to $324.6 million as of September 31, 2018. Net Working
Capital ended 2018 at 69 days.
Cash outflows from investing activities in the fourth quarter of 2018
amounted to $70.5 million reflecting primarily expenditures for the
acquisition of the acetylene plant in France of $36.6 million and
capital expenditure of $33.9 million for improvements in the
manufacturing network. Cash outflows for financing activities of 2018
amounted to $9.7 million, consisting primarily of the quarterly
dividend, the regular interest payment and debt repayment.
2019 Outlook
Mr. Painter concluded, “We have positioned ourselves well for 2019. In
the rubber segment, we secured significant price increases for 2018 and
again leading into 2019. In the specialty segment, we enhanced our
already leading product slate with the acquisition of the specialty
black production platform for acetylene based grades. We are revamping
our incentive programs to provide a clearer line of sight between teams
and their compensation and to put an even greater emphasis on profit
over volume.
Underlying demand is intact in our most important rubber segments. In
China, the OEM automotive segment has weakened and that is a headwind
for our Mechanical Rubber Goods carbon black there. Demand, through a
mix of destocking and underlying market conditions has softened in our
specialty business. This has become particularly evident in China
cutting across several end markets. While some of the China export
markets should benefit from improved trade conditions, the China
automotive segment may have a longer cycle to recovery. In any case, we
are focused on self-help and not banking on a rebound later in the year.
Consistent with this outlook, we expect a full year Adjusted EBITDA for
2019 to be in the range of $280 million to $300 million, with an
expectation of delivering relatively flat growth in Adjusted EBITDA on a
year over year basis while continuing to generate solid cash flow. This
outlook is based on current GDP expectations and that oil prices,
exchange rates and feedstock impacts will be at levels experienced late
in the fourth quarter of 2018.
If our Specialty business remains on the current trajectory we are
seeing at the start of 2019, and the economy in China remains subdued,
we will find ourselves towards the bottom end of this guidance range. On
the other hand, robust performance in the Rubber segment coupled with a
pick up in the Specialty business in the second half of 2019,
particularly in China, will position us towards the higher end of this
guidance range. Other guidance metrics for 2019 include shares
outstanding of 59.3 million before any further opportunistic buy backs
and vesting of awards under the Group’s Long Term Incentive program, an
underlying tax rate of 29-30% on pre-tax income, and capital
expenditures reflecting an operating run rate consistent with the past
of approximately $75 million but with the total rising to around 100
million due in large part to the already announced specialty line
investment in Italy. This excludes EPA related capex spending in the
range of $80 million, prior to any reimbursement from Evonik AG.
Depreciation and Amortization for 2019 is estimated to be approximately
$100 million. This outlook does not consider contingencies described in
Note Q to our consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2018.”
To learn more about Orion, visit the Company’s website at www.orioncarbons.com.
Orion uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company
information. Financial and other material information regarding Orion is
routinely posted on the Company’s website and is readily accessible.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range
of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks,
Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other
Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of
polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile
fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such
as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and
four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,454
employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect
to our financial condition, results of operations and business,
including those in the “2019 Outlook” and “Quarterly Business Results”
sections above. These statements constitute forward-looking statements
within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements of future
expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and
assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially
from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking
statements include, among others, statements concerning the potential
exposure to market risks, statements expressing management’s
expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions
and statements that are not limited to statements of historical or
present facts or conditions. Some of these statements can be identified
by terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “continue,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “plan,”
“project,” “predict” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause
our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied
in such forward-looking statements include those factors detailed under
the captions “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk
Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December
31, 2018 and in Note Q to our audited consolidated financial statements
regarding contingent liabilities, including litigation. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking
statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New
risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not
possible for our management to predict all risk factors and
uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our
business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors,
may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in
any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statement - including those in the
“2019 Outlook” and “Quarterly Business Results” sections above - as a
result of new information, future events or other information, other
than as required by applicable law.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this release we refer to Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution Margin and
Adjusted EPS, which are financial measures that have not been prepared
in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Standards (“US-GAAP”)
or the accounting standards of any other jurisdiction and may not be
comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We
refer to these measures as “non-GAAP” financial measures. Adjusted
EBITDA is defined as operating result (EBIT) before depreciation and
amortization, adjusted for acquisition related expenses, restructuring
expenses, consulting fees related to group strategy, share of profit or
loss of joint venture and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDA is used
by our management to evaluate our operating performance and make
decisions regarding allocation of capital because it excludes the
effects of certain items that have less bearing on the performance of
our underlying core business. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations
as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as
a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under
US-GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although Adjusted EBITDA
excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization, the assets being
depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and thus
the cost of replacing assets or acquiring new assets, which will affect
our operating results over time, is not reflected; (b) Adjusted EBITDA
does not reflect interest or certain other costs that we will continue
to incur over time and will adversely affect our profit or loss, which
is the ultimate measure of our financial performance and (c) other
companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted
EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently. Because of these and
other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our
other US-GAAP-based financial performance measures, such as consolidated
profit or loss for the period.
Contribution Margin is calculated by subtracting variable costs (such as
raw materials, packaging, utilities and distribution costs) from our
revenue. We believe that Contribution Margin and Contribution Margin per
Metric Ton are useful because we see these measures as indicating the
portion of revenue that is not consumed by such variable costs and
therefore contributes to the coverage of all other costs and profits.
Adjusted EPS is defined as profit or loss for the period adjusted for
acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, consulting fees
related to group strategy, certain other items (such as amortization
expenses related to intangible assets acquired from our predecessor and
foreign currency revaluation impacts) and assumed taxes, divided by the
weighted number of shares outstanding. Adjusted EPS provides guidance
with respect to our underlying business performance without regard to
the effects of (a) foreign currency fluctuations, (b) the amortization
of intangible assets which other companies may record as goodwill having
an indefinite lifetime and thus no amortization and (c) our start-up and
initial public offering costs. Other companies may use a similarly
titled financial measure that is calculated differently from the way we
calculate Adjusted EPS.
We define Net Working Capital as the total of inventories and current
trade receivables, less trade payables. Net Working Capital is as well a
non-GAAP financial measure, and other companies may use a similarly
titled financial measure that is calculated differently from the way we
calculate Net Working Capital.
The following tables present a reconciliation of each of Adjusted EBITDA
and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:
Reconciliation of profit or (loss)
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Net income
$
20,392
$
20,092
$
121,310
$
64,860
Add back income tax expense
1,125
(5,005
)
46,944
19,736
Add back equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax
(138
)
(143
)
(591
)
(547
)
Income from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings
of affiliated companies
21,379
14,944
167,663
84,049
Add back interest and other financial expense, net
5,293
11,575
28,642
44,135
US-GAAP conversion impact / Reclassification of actuarial losses
from AOCI
—
2,752
—
9,687
Income from operations (EBIT))
26,672
29,271
196,305
137,871
Add back depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible
assets and property, plant and equipment
26,323
28,155
98,156
98,356
EBITDA
52,995
57,426
294,461
236,227
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax
138
143
591
547
Restructuring expenses/(income) (1)
2,947
4,818
(24,633
)
6,492
Consulting fees related to Group strategy (2)
1,753
658
4,804
2,807
Long term incentive plan
4,414
2,516
13,919
8,835
Other Adjustments (3)
2,198
374
5,000
2,070
Adjusted EBITDA
$
64,445
$
65,935
$
294,142
$
256,978
(1) Restructuring income for the period ended December 31, 2018 are
related to our strategic realignment of our worldwide Rubber footprint,
and in particular reflects the gain recognized in connection with the
land sale in South Korea exceeding the associated cessation costs.
Restructuring expenses for the period ended December 31, 2017 related to
our worldwide Rubber footprint initiative.
(2) Consulting fees related to the Orion strategy include external
consulting for establishing and executing Group strategies relating to
Rubber footprint realignment, conversion to US dollar and US GAAP, as
well as costs relating to our assessment of feasibility for inclusion in
certain US indice.
(3) Other adjustments (from items with less bearing on the underlying
performance of the Company's core business) in the period ended
December 31, 2018 primarily relate to costs related in particular to
license fees required for certain innovative technologies to meet the
EPA requirements of $1.2 million and other EPA related costs of $1.4
million. Other adjustments in the period ended December 31, 2017
primarily relate to costs associated with our EPA enforcement action of
$2.4 million, costs to remediate damages incurred by hurricane Harvey of
$1.4 million and costs associated with the secondary offering of our
shares, offset by $1.4 million of reimbursements of reassessed real
estate transfer taxes.
Adjusted EPS
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Net Income
$
20,240
$
24,879
$
121,310
$
75,262
Catch up Net income impact due to USGAAP conversion
(152
)
(4,787
)
—
(10,402
)
add back NRIs and Ambes Impairment
3,951
926
9,804
4,877
Catch up Ambes impairment impact due to USGAAP conversion
—
1,282
—
1,282
add back restructuring income/expenses, net
2,947
4,924
(24,633
)
6,492
US-GAAP conversion impact / Reclassification of actuarial losses
from AOCI
—
2,752
—
9,687
add back LTIP
4,414
2,516
13,919
8,835
add back amortization
1,538
4,734
11,801
14,779
add back foreign exchange rate impacts
(501
)
2,385
1,349
6,256
Amortization of Transaction Costs
1,854
1,591
2,426
3,683
Release of Transaction Costs due to repayment
(1,738
)
25
—
439
Catch up transaction cost impact due to USGAAP conversion
(206
)
(165
)
(206
)
49
Tax effect on add back items at 35% estimated tax rate
(3,568
)
(7,339
)
(4,338
)
(19,733
)
Tax effect US Tax Reform 2017
—
(8,820
)
—
(8,820
)
Adjusted Net Income
$
28,779
$
24,902
$
131,432
$
92,686
Total add back items in
$
8,691
$
4,810
$
10,122
$
27,826
Impact add back items per share in USD
$
0.14
$
0.08
$
0.17
$
0.47
+ Earnings per Share (USD per Share), basic in USD
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
2.04
$
1.09
Adjusted EPS in USD
$
0.48
$
0.42
$
2.21
$
1.56
Forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA included in this release is not
reconcilable to the most directly comparable GAAP measure without
unreasonable efforts, because we are not able to predict with reasonable
certainty the ultimate amount or nature of adjustment items in the
fiscal year. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could
have a material impact on our GAAP reported results for the guidance
period.
Consolidated statements of operations of Orion Engineered
Carbons S.A. for the three months and fiscal years
ended December 31, 2018and 2017
Three Months Ended December 31
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
385,964
$
339,683
$
1,578,203
$
1,328,297
Cost of sales
290,325
245,561
1,148,232
950,701
Gross profit
95,639
94,122
429,971
377,596
Selling, general and administrative expenses
60,382
53,237
231,918
207,493
Research and development costs
5,743
4,860
20,320
18,159
Other (income)/expenses, net
(105
)
1,936
6,061
7,581
Restructuring income
—
—
40,253
—
Restructuring expenses
2,947
4,818
15,620
6,492
Income from operations
26,672
29,271
196,305
137,871
Interest and other financial expense, net
5,293
11,575
28,642
44,135
Reclassification of actuarial losses from AOCI
—
2,752
—
9,687
Income from operations before income taxes and equity in earnings
of affiliated companies
21,379
14,944
167,663
84,049
Income tax expense
1,125
(5,005
)
46,944
19,736
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax
138
143
591
547
Net income
$
20,392
$
20,092
$
121,310
$
64,860
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands of shares):
Basic
59,631
59,320
59,567
59,320
Diluted
61,226
60,460
61,049
60,674
Earnings per share (USD per share):
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
2.04
$
1.09
Diluted
$
0.33
$
0.33
$
1.99
$
1.07
Dividends per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.80
$
0.77
Consolidated statements of financial position of Orion
Engineered Carbons S.A. as at December 31, 2018 and 2017
December 31
2018
2017
(In thousands, except share amounts)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
57,016
$
72,284
Accounts receivable, net of reserve for doubtful accounts of
$5,081 and $5,221
262,821
234,273
Other current financial assets
12,573
3,890
Inventories
183,629
159,334
Income tax receivables
24,342
17,289
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,938
35,038
Total current assets
575,319
522,108
Property, plant and equipment - net
483,534
462,129
Goodwill
55,546
58,180
Intangible assets - net
95,245
70,722
Investment in equity method affiliates
5,332
5,585
Deferred income tax assets
52,395
38,195
Other financial assets
2,723
3,564
Other assets
2,928
3,883
Total non-current assets
697,703
642,258
Total assets
1,273,022
1,164,366
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
163,585
169,624
Current portion of long term debt and other financial liabilities
41,020
6,022
Current portion of employee benefit plan obligation
855
763
Accrued liabilities
56,297
59,471
Income taxes payable
28,086
15,539
Other current liabilities
30,493
33,733
Total current liabilities
320,336
285,152
Long-term debt, net
643,748
681,144
Employee benefit plan obligation
60,377
64,627
Deferred income tax liabilities
45,504
20,470
Other liabilities
44,161
17,668
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Total non-current liabilities
793,790
783,909
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
Authorized: 89,452,626 and 89,452,626 shares with no par value
Issued – 60,035,579 and 59,635,126 shares with no par value
Outstanding – 59,518.498 and 59,320,214 shares
84,254
83,770
Less cost of 517,081 and 314,912 shares of common treasury stock
(8,683
)
(3,773
)
Additional paid-in capital
63,544
102,529
Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)
39,409
(81,901
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(19,628
)
(5,320
)
Total stockholders' equity
158,896
95,305
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,273,022
$
1,164,366
Consolidated statements of cash flows of Orion Engineered
Carbons S.A.
for the three years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016
Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
121,310
$
64,860
$
49,509
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of
intangible assets
98,156
98,356
88,111
Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
—
—
9,034
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,220
4,171
4,035
Share-based incentive compensation
13,919
8,835
3,958
Deferred tax (benefit)/provision
(3,634
)
(7,667
)
3,807
Foreign currency transactions
2,782
(14,402
)
3,729
Other operating non-cash expenses
1,165
15,163
2,159
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of
businesses acquired:
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables
(39,680
)
(15,885
)
(15,832
)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
(31,406
)
(25,632
)
(9,328
)
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables
5,444
17,545
32,010
Increase/(decrease) in provisions
(4,427
)
(12,317
)
20,565
Increase/(decrease) in tax liabilities
4,843
(11,954
)
636
Increase/(decrease) in other assets and liabilities that cannot be
allocated to investing or financing activities
(48,707
)
26,666
(14,957
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
121,985
147,739
177,436
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from the disposal of intangible assets and property,
plant and equipment
64,672
—
2,360
Cash paid for the acquisition of intangible assets and property,
plant and equipment
(116,157
)
(90,282
)
(70,864
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
(36,571
)
—
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(88,056
)
(90,282
)
(68,504
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
—
11,890
—
Payments for debt issue costs
(741
)
(5,327
)
(2,106
)
Repayments of long-term debt
(8,288
)
(28,866
)
(51,821
)
Cash inflows related to current financial liabilities
48,963
11,652
—
Cash outflows related to current financial liabilities
(26,370
)
(12,141
)
—
Dividends paid to shareholders
(47,665
)
(45,705
)
(44,131
)
Repurchase of common stock
(4,926
)
—
(3,773
)
Taxes paid for shares issued under net settlement feature
(4,741
)
—
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(43,768
)
(68,497
)
(101,831
)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(9,839
)
(11,040
)
7,101
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the
period
75,213
80,480
73,709
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(3,770
)
5,773
(329
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the
period
61,604
75,213
80,480
Less restricted cash at the end of the period
4,588
2,929
2,574
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period