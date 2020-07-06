Log in
Orion Engineered Carbons S A : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

07/06/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. ("Orion" or the "Company") (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, to be followed by a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-877-407-4018

International:

1-201-689-8471

U.K. Toll Free:

0 800 756 3429

Germany Toll Free:

0 800 182 0040

Luxembourg Toll Free:

800 28 522

Luxembourg Local:

352 2786 0689

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through August 12, 2020:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

U.S. Toll/International:

1-412-317-6671

Conference ID:

13705708

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.orioncarbons.com

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 060 M - -
Net income 2020 33,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 625 M 625 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 437
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,64 $
Last Close Price 10,33 $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Carlos Quinones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.-46.48%625
ECOLAB INC.4.10%57 162
GIVAUDAN15.57%34 169
SIKA AG0.99%27 545
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.40%18 179
SYMRISE AG10.71%15 811
