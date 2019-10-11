Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.

(OEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion Engineered Carbons S A : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. ("Orion" or the "Company") (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019 to be followed by a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-877-407-4018

International:

1-201-689-8471

U.K. Toll Free:

0 800 756 3429

Germany Toll Free:

0 800 182 0040

Luxembourg Toll Free:

800 28 522

Luxembourg Local:

352 2786 0689

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through November 8, 2019:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

U.S. Toll/International:

1-412-317-6671

Conference ID:

13695659

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.orioncarbons.com

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
04:32pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S A : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Date and Co..
BU
10/03ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S A : Introduces Innovative Carbon Blacks that Improve ..
BU
09/30ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Expanded Roles for Niewiem, Riveros, and Re..
BU
09/26ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Interim Cash Dividends
BU
08/27ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Senior Manager Buying Shares of the Company
BU
08/26ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Director and Senior Managers Buying Shares of the Com..
BU
08/22ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : CFO Buying Shares of the Company
BU
08/15ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : CEO Buying Shares of the Company
BU
08/12ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Directors Buying Shares of the Company
BU
08/01ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 576 M
EBIT 2019 174 M
Net income 2019 99,9 M
Debt 2019 626 M
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 9,64x
P/E ratio 2020 8,34x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 950 M
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,13  $
Last Close Price 15,77  $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Carlos Quinones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Charles E. N. Herlinger Chief Financial Officer & Manager
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.-37.62%950
ECOLAB INC.31.11%55 591
GIVAUDAN22.80%25 869
SIKA AG22.91%19 846
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG32.98%14 584
SYMRISE31.78%12 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group