Orion Engineered Carbons S A : Introduces Innovative Carbon Blacks that Improve Tire Fuel Efficiency without Compromising Durability

10/03/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the “Company“ or “Orion”), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that their novel surface-modified Carbon Blacks for rubber applications will be presented at the 196th Technical Meeting of the Rubber Division of the American Chemical Society in Cleveland, Ohio on October 9, 2019. The meeting is part of the International Elastomer Conference (IEC), which provides a forum for the exchange of ideas, observations, regulatory reforms and emerging scientific technologies.

The paper is titled “Surface Modified Carbon Black for Modern Low Rolling Resistance Tires” and will be presented by Dr. Hauke Westenberg, Compounding Manager from Orion’s Innovation Group.

This new Carbon Black filler system significantly reduces the energy loss of a tire tread compound and therefore the tire rolling resistance. This increases fuel efficiency and reduces the tire’s carbon footprint. These products have also demonstrated cutting-edge abrasion resistance in sophisticated laboratory evaluations.

The trade-off between wear performance and reduced energy dissipation is where other tire fillers have fallen short. Hence, these new surface-modified Carbon Black products are potential game changers, because they offer reduced tire rolling resistance without compromising wear resistance.

"We are proud of Dr. Westenberg’s work, which perfectly reflects our core values of Customer Focus, Innovation and Sustainability,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s CEO. “Tire manufacturers now have a powerful new tool to develop more durable, energy-saving and therefore more sustainable tires.”

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. Orion group produces a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
