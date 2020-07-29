Log in
Orion Engineered Carbons S A : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

07/29/2020

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 1:50 pm EDT. Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer, will also be present for one on one meetings.

The conference will take place virtually. A live webcast of the presentation, along with the slides and replay will be available on the investor section of Orion Engineered Carbons’ website http://investor.orioncarbons.com/OEC-investor-events or at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff133/oec/.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website at www.orioncarbons.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 060 M - -
Net income 2020 33,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 626 M 626 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 437
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,64 $
Last Close Price 10,35 $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Carlos Quinones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.-46.37%626
ECOLAB INC.0.38%55 119
GIVAUDAN SA24.45%37 915
SIKA AG14.33%32 095
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG25.69%20 379
SYMRISE AG14.39%17 030
