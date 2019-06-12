Orion Engineered Carbons : to Expand Production Capacity for Gas Blacks

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the “Company“ or “Orion”), a
worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today
announced the Company will expand its production capacity for Gas Blacks
at its Cologne (Kalscheuren) plant, Germany.
Orion is responding to the continuously growing global market for
waterborne and solventborne coatings by debottlenecking our gas black
production. Orion’s Gas Blacks feature excellent fineness and a very
narrow particle size distribution to provide the deepest blackness
Specialty Carbon Blacks available for demanding coatings customers.
“The expansion of capacity in Cologne is one more step in the rapid
realignment of Orion’s portfolio toward higher value-added Carbon Blacks
for specialty and technical rubber applications,” said Corning Painter,
Orion’s Chief Executive Officer.
Dr. Sandra Niewiem, Vice President, Business Line Specialty Carbon
Black, added, “Products from Cologne are shipped globally to customers
in various high-end coatings and printing applications, including high
jet automotive OEM and refinish, antistatic coatings as well as
packaging and UV curing inks. This initiative reflects the high
confidence of our customers in Orion’s products and technical support
capabilities.”
About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. Orion group produces a
broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas
Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks
and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance
of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile
fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such
as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites.
The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more
information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that
are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and
unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,
performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only
as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and
uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict
all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to
which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking
statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events
or other information, other than as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005869/en/