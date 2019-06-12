Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Engineered Carbons SA    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA

(OEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion Engineered Carbons : to Expand Production Capacity for Gas Blacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the “Company“ or “Orion”), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced the Company will expand its production capacity for Gas Blacks at its Cologne (Kalscheuren) plant, Germany.

Orion is responding to the continuously growing global market for waterborne and solventborne coatings by debottlenecking our gas black production. Orion’s Gas Blacks feature excellent fineness and a very narrow particle size distribution to provide the deepest blackness Specialty Carbon Blacks available for demanding coatings customers.

“The expansion of capacity in Cologne is one more step in the rapid realignment of Orion’s portfolio toward higher value-added Carbon Blacks for specialty and technical rubber applications,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Sandra Niewiem, Vice President, Business Line Specialty Carbon Black, added, “Products from Cologne are shipped globally to customers in various high-end coatings and printing applications, including high jet automotive OEM and refinish, antistatic coatings as well as packaging and UV curing inks. This initiative reflects the high confidence of our customers in Orion’s products and technical support capabilities.”

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. Orion group produces a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
04:31pORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : to Expand Production Capacity for Gas Blacks
BU
06/10ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. : Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
BU
06/07ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Adopts Platts North West Europe 1% Sulfur Fuel Oil In..
BU
06/07ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : strengthens executive management team
AQ
05/23ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : CEO Buying Shares of the Company
BU
05/21ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Strengthens Its Executive Management Team
BU
05/03ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : S.A. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/15ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Date and Confer..
BU
04/03ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS : Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 605 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Debt 2019 609 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
P/E ratio 2020 9,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 196 M
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Charles E. N. Herlinger Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Hans-Dietrich Winkhaus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA-18.24%1 090
ECOLAB INC.34.13%53 509
GIVAUDAN20.56%24 707
SIKA AG26.28%21 452
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING35.55%14 269
SYMRISE37.98%12 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About