Orion Equities : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
11/20/2019 | 11:41pm EST
Thursday, 21 November 2019
ASX CODE : OEQ
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces the results of voting on the resolutions considered at the
2019 Annual General Meeting ( AGM) held on 21 November 2019 as follows:
All resolutions considered at the AGM were put to a vote on a show of hands with the following outcomes:
Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed unanimously; and
Resolution 3 was defeated unanimously.
The proxy votes received also indicated majority support:
In favour of Resolutions 1 and 2; and
Against Resolution 3.
A summary of total valid proxy votes received is as follows:
All Proxies
For
Against
Abstain
Open
Total
(R1)
Re-Election of Farooq Khan as a Director
9,982,682
1,186,031
0
0
11,168,713
(R2)
Adoption of Remuneration Report
9,870,682
1,295,963
0
0
11,166,645
(R3)
Approval of Voluntary Winding Up
1,684,198
9,484,515
0
0
11,168,713
Chairman's Proxies
For
Against
Abstain
Open
Total
(R1)
Re-Election of Farooq Khan as a Director
521,800
1,186,031
0
0
1,707,831
(R2)
Adoption of Remuneration Report
411,800
1,295,963
0
0
1,707,763
(R3)
Approval of Voluntary Winding Up
1,684,198
23,633
0
0
1,707,831
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Farooq Khan
T | (08) 9214 9797
Executive Chairman
E |info@orionequities.com.au
Victor Ho
Executive Director
T | (08) 9214 9797
and Company Secretary
E |cosec@orionequities.com.au
www.orionequities.com.au
ORION EQUITIES LIMITED
A.B.N. 77 000 742 843
Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
ASX: OEQ
T | (08) 9214 9797
F | (08) 9214 9701
E | info@orionequities.com.au
Disclaimer
Orion Equities Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
