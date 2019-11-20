Orion Equities : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 21 November 2019 ASX CODE : OEQ

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the results of voting on the resolutions considered at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 21 November 2019 as follows:

All resolutions considered at the AGM were put to a vote on a show of hands with the following outcomes:

Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed unanimously; and

Resolution 3 was defeated unanimously.

The proxy votes received also indicated majority support:

In favour of Resolutions 1 and 2; and

Against Resolution 3.

A summary of total valid proxy votes received is as follows:

All Proxies For Against Abstain Open Total (R1) Re-Election of Farooq Khan as a Director 9,982,682 1,186,031 0 0 11,168,713 (R2) Adoption of Remuneration Report 9,870,682 1,295,963 0 0 11,166,645 (R3) Approval of Voluntary Winding Up 1,684,198 9,484,515 0 0 11,168,713

Chairman's Proxies For Against Abstain Open Total (R1) Re-Election of Farooq Khan as a Director 521,800 1,186,031 0 0 1,707,831 (R2) Adoption of Remuneration Report 411,800 1,295,963 0 0 1,707,763 (R3) Approval of Voluntary Winding Up 1,684,198 23,633 0 0 1,707,831

