ORION EQUITIES LIMITED    OEQ   AU000000OEQ2

ORION EQUITIES LIMITED

(OEQ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/11
0.08 AUD   -1.23%
11/20ORION EQUITIES : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
11/20ORION EQUITIES : Summary of Proxies Received for 2019 AGM
PU
10/22ORION EQUITIES : Corporate Governance Statement - 2019
PU
Orion Equities : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

11/20/2019 | 11:41pm EST

Thursday, 21 November 2019

ASX CODE : OEQ

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the results of voting on the resolutions considered at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 21 November 2019 as follows:

All resolutions considered at the AGM were put to a vote on a show of hands with the following outcomes:

  • Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed unanimously; and
  • Resolution 3 was defeated unanimously.

The proxy votes received also indicated majority support:

  • In favour of Resolutions 1 and 2; and
  • Against Resolution 3.

A summary of total valid proxy votes received is as follows:

All Proxies

For

Against

Abstain

Open

Total

(R1)

Re-Election of Farooq Khan as a Director

9,982,682

1,186,031

0

0

11,168,713

(R2)

Adoption of Remuneration Report

9,870,682

1,295,963

0

0

11,166,645

(R3)

Approval of Voluntary Winding Up

1,684,198

9,484,515

0

0

11,168,713

Chairman's Proxies

For

Against

Abstain

Open

Total

(R1)

Re-Election of Farooq Khan as a Director

521,800

1,186,031

0

0

1,707,831

(R2)

Adoption of Remuneration Report

411,800

1,295,963

0

0

1,707,763

(R3)

Approval of Voluntary Winding Up

1,684,198

23,633

0

0

1,707,831

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Farooq Khan

T | (08) 9214 9797

Executive Chairman

E |info@orionequities.com.au

Victor Ho

Executive Director

T | (08) 9214 9797

and Company Secretary

E |cosec@orionequities.com.au

www.orionequities.com.au

ORION EQUITIES LIMITED

A.B.N. 77 000 742 843

Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

ASX: OEQ

T | (08) 9214 9797

F | (08) 9214 9701

E | info@orionequities.com.au

Disclaimer

Orion Equities Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:40:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Farooq Khan Executive Chairman
Poh Hong Ho Secretary & Executive Director
Yaqoob Khan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION EQUITIES LIMITED-47.33%1
BLACKROCK, INC.24.44%76 469
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.44%44 902
UBS GROUP-1.96%43 986
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.76%26 686
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION28.08%22 684
