Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Group Holdings Inc    ORN

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC

(ORN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 11:51am EDT

Federman & Sherwood announces that on April 11, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is March 13, 2018 through March 26, 2019.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-orion-group-holdings-inc/

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Orion Group Holdings, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, June 10, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
11:51aFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
04/12Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Orion Group ..
PR
04/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Orion..
BU
04/04ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
04/03ORION : Names Robert L. Tabb Chief Financial Officer
AQ
03/29GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Orion Group H..
BU
03/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Orion Gro..
BU
03/27GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Orion Group H..
BU
03/27ORION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 578 M
EBIT 2019 5,26 M
Net income 2019 -2,16 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,18
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 79,2 M
Chart ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Orion Group Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Stauffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Daerr Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Tabb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
James Michael Pearson Independent Director
Thomas N. Amonett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC-36.13%79
VINCI24.49%60 526
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION12.28%39 766
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD11.13%28 509
LARSEN & TOUBRO-5.33%27 941
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.87%24 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About