ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC

(ORN)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors

03/27/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (“Orion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ORN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 18, 2019, Orion announced that it would not file its annual report with the SEC on time due to “extended evaluations of goodwill impairment testing and income tax adjustments, among other things.” The Company also announced that it “expects that a significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected in its financial statements.”

On this news, Orion’s share price fell $0.52, or 12.3%, to close at $3.72 on march 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Orion securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 615 M
EBIT 2019 16,1 M
Net income 2019 7,38 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,14x
Capitalization 86,0 M
Chart ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Orion Group Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 203%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Stauffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Daerr Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Tabb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
James Michael Pearson Independent Director
Thomas N. Amonett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC-30.77%86
VINCI19.47%57 986
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.91%37 392
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.50%27 943
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD11.80%26 199
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD2.58%23 779
