Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors (ORN)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of Texas, captioned Heck v. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., et
al., (Case No. 4:19-cv-01337), on behalf of persons and entities
that purchased or otherwise acquired Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN)
(“Orion” or the “Company”) securities between March 13, 2018 and
March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues
claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
On March 18, 2019, Orion announced that it would not file its annual
report with the SEC on time due to “extended evaluations of goodwill
impairment testing and income tax adjustments, among other things.” The
Company also announced that it “expects that a significant change in
results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal
year will be reflected in its financial statements.”
On this news, Orion’s share price fell $0.52, or 12.3%, to close at
$3.72 per share on March 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on March 26, 2019, the Company reported $94.4 million net loss for
the fourth quarter 2018 due to certain non-cash charges, including a
$69.5 million goodwill impairment charge.
On this news, Orion’s share price fell $0.22, or nearly 7%, to close at
$2.97 per share on March 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as
well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s
business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false
and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the
Company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the Company
had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the
Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting,
including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful
accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would
materially impact the Company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a
result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the
Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading
and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
