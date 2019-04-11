Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Investors (ORN)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, captioned Heck v. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., et al., (Case No. 4:19-cv-01337), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (“Orion” or the “Company”) securities between March 13, 2018 and March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 18, 2019, Orion announced that it would not file its annual report with the SEC on time due to “extended evaluations of goodwill impairment testing and income tax adjustments, among other things.” The Company also announced that it “expects that a significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected in its financial statements.”

On this news, Orion’s share price fell $0.52, or 12.3%, to close at $3.72 per share on March 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 26, 2019, the Company reported $94.4 million net loss for the fourth quarter 2018 due to certain non-cash charges, including a $69.5 million goodwill impairment charge.

On this news, Orion’s share price fell $0.22, or nearly 7%, to close at $2.97 per share on March 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the Company had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact the Company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Orion securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005929/en/