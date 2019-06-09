ORION GROUP 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - ORN

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until June 10, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN). Investor losses must
relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between securities
between March 13, 2018 and March 26, 2019. This action is pending in the
United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
About the Lawsuit
On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed a 4Q 2018 net loss of $94.4
million due to certain non-cash charges, including a goodwill impairment
charge of $69.5 million. On this news, the price of Orion’s shares fell,
injuring investors.
The case is Heck v. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., 4:19-cv-01337.
