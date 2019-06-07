Log in
ORION GROUP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - ORN

06/07/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until June 10, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between securities between March 13, 2018 and March 26, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Orion and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-orn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 10, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed a 4Q 2018 net loss of $94.4 million due to certain non-cash charges, including a goodwill impairment charge of $69.5 million. On this news, the price of Orion’s shares fell, injuring investors.

The case is Heck v. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., 4:19-cv-01337.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
