ORION GROUP 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. - ORN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until June
10, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN).
Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities
between securities between March 13, 2018 and March 26, 2019. This
action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of Texas.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Orion and would like to discuss your
legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-orn/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by June 10, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed a 4Q 2018 net loss of $94.4
million due to certain non-cash charges, including a goodwill impairment
charge of $69.5 million. On this news, the price of Orion’s shares fell,
injuring investors.
The case is Heck v. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., 4:19-cv-01337.
