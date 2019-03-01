Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Group Holdings Inc    ORN

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC

(ORN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 07:57pm EST

HOUSTON, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.  The Company will host a conference call to discuss results the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate, please dial the Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call toll free at (855) 478-9690 for Domestic callers and (678) 509-7639 for International callers; participant code: 8673379. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, or access the replay, visit the Calendar of Events page of the Investor Relations section of the website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company, provides services in the Infrastructure, Industrial, and Building sectors through its marine construction segment and its concrete construction segment. The Company’s marine construction segment includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete construction segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Contact:
Orion Group Holdings Inc.
Shane Martin 972-850-2001
Shane@stonegateinc.com

Orion Group Holdings Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
07:57pOrion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full ..
GL
01/15ORION : 34th Bangladesh Amateur Golf inaugurated
AQ
01/10ORION : Launches Scale and Growth Initiatives
AQ
01/09Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Scale and Growth Initiatives
GL
2018ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
2018Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Changes
GL
2018ORION : Commercial Concrete Construction Announces a Contract Award of Approxima..
AQ
2018ORION : Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $8 million
AQ
2018ORION : Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $13 million
AQ
2018Orion Group Holdings Inc, Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $13 mil..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 567 M
EBIT 2018 1,31 M
Net income 2018 -3,14 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 123 M
Chart ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Orion Group Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Stauffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Daerr Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Tabb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
James Michael Pearson Independent Director
Thomas N. Amonett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC-0.93%123
VINCI16.52%57 091
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.89%38 555
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD14.65%26 424
LARSEN & TOUBRO-10.06%25 553
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.29%24 642
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.