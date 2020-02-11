Log in
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. : to Participate in the NobleCon Small & Microcap Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 18th

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that its CFO, Robert Tabb, will participate in the NobleCon Small & Microcap Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Orion’s management, please contact your Noble institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the “Investor Relations” page of www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.


© Business Wire 2020
