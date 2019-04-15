Robbins Arroyo LLP: Complaint Alleges That Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Misled Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP informs investors that purchasers of Orion Group
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) have filed a class action complaint for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
March 13, 2018 and March 26, 2019. Orion is a specialty construction
company that operates in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean Basin.
Orion Accused of Overstating Goodwill and Accounts Receivable
According to the complaint, Orion reported $69.48 million in goodwill in
its quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission for periods ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. On
October 18, 2018, Orion announced it expected a significant shortfall
for third quarter 2018 due to production delays and that it may perform
an interim goodwill impairment test. On November 2, 2018, the company
reported that it "determined it was not more likely than not that an
impairment existed …" However, on Mach 18, 2019, Orion revealed it would
be unable to timely file its annual report due to "extended evaluations
of goodwill impairment testing and income tax adjustments, among other
things." Then, on March 26, 2019, Orion reported $94.4 million net loss
for the fourth quarter 2018 due to certain non-cash charges, including a
$69.5 million goodwill impairment charge. Orion's stock has suffered as
a result of its misstatements.
Orion Shareholders Have Legal Options
