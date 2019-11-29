Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Orion Investment S.A.    ORNP   PLORION00018

ORION INVESTMENT S.A.

(ORNP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 11/28
7.75 PLN   +9.15%
01:13p29.11.2019 : 44/2019 ESPI: Zawiadomienie o przekroczeniu progu 90% ogólnej liczby głosów na walnym zgromadzeniu Spółki
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

29.11.2019: 44/2019 ESPI: Zawiadomienie o przekroczeniu progu 90% ogólnej liczby głosów na walnym zgromadzeniu Spółki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:13pm EST
string(160) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 9]: syntax error: unrecognized tag: php' . str_repeat(' ', substr_count('{literal (Smarty_Compiler.class.php, line 447)' string(116) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 9]: syntax error: unrecognized tag '' (Smarty_Compiler.class.php, line 591)' string(129) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 13]: syntax error: unrecognized tag: filter: none; (Smarty_Compiler.class.php, line 447)' string(117) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 13]: syntax error: unrecognized tag '' (Smarty_Compiler.class.php, line 591)' string(113) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 19]: [plugin] unknown tag - '/literal' (core.load_plugins.php, line 198)' string(125) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 19]: syntax error: unrecognized tag '/literal' (Smarty_Compiler.class.php, line 591)' string(231) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 29]: syntax error: unrecognized tag: php' . str_repeat(' ', substr_count('{* Add code here that should appear in the metadata section of all new pages * (Smarty_Compiler.class.php, line 447)' string(117) 'Smarty error: [in metadata template line 29]: syntax error: unrecognized tag '' (Smarty_Compiler.class.php, line 591)' ' ', ' ')) .'}' '', ' ')) .'}'

Disclaimer

Orion Investment SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 18:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION INVESTMENT S.A.
01:13p29.11.2019 : 44/2019 ESPI: Zawiadomienie o przekroczeniu progu 90% ogólnej liczb..
PU
More news
Chart ORION INVESTMENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orion Investment S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Tadeusz Marszalik Chairman-Management Board
Waldemar Gebus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert L. Tabb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jacek Marszalik Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piotr Marszalik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION INVESTMENT S.A.1.97%21
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-1.37%20 499
D.R. HORTON59.55%20 378
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.51.48%14 972
PULTEGROUP53.21%10 791
PERSIMMON35.44%10 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group