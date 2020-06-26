Orion Metals : Letter to Shareholders re AGM

Orion Metals Limited (ASX: ORM)

ABN 89 096 142 737

35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland

GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001

Phone: 61 7 3272 1725 www.orionmetals.com.au

26 June 2020

Dear Shareholder

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Orion Minerals Limited will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday 29 July 2020 at the offices of BDO Accountants, Level 10, 12 Creek Street, Brisbane, Queensland.

The full Notice of Meeting, which sets out the agenda (including details of all resolutions being put to the meeting, voting information and Explanatory Memorandum), and the Annual Report, are available on the Company's website at URL: http://orionmetals.com.au/main/page_investor_information_asx_releases.html

This year's AGM will be a physical meeting, but the Company is very aware of the current situation and restrictions as a result of COVID-19, and will, in conjunction with BDO, ensure that the requirements for social distancing and environmental cleanliness are adhered to at the Meeting for the safety of shareholders, staff and other individuals involved in the Meeting. The Company also notes that attendance numbers at the Meeting may be restricted if necessary so that any limitations in force at the time are adhered to in respect of shareholders who seek to attend the Meeting in person.

In this regard, to assist shareholders and enable them to vote for the resolutions without the need to actually attend the Meeting, a personalised Voting Form, incorporating provision to appoint a Proxy, is enclosed with this letter. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to complete and return the Voting Form to the share registry, Link Market Services, by 11:00am on Monday, 27 July 2020.

Yours faithfully

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary Phone: + 61 4 1887 4175

Email: blyne@orionmetals.com.au