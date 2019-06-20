Log in
ORION METALS LTD

(ORM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/20
0.02 AUD   +100.00%
02:44aORION METALS : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
02:39aORION METALS : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance Disclosures
PU
06/19ORION METALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
Orion Metals : Annual Report to Shareholders

06/20/2019 | 02:44am EDT

ORION METALS LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2019

ORION METALS LIMITED

ACN 096 142 737

CONTENTS

Corporate Directory

Chairman's Report to Shareholders Annual Review of Operations Corporate Governance Statement Shareholder Information

Directors' Report & Financial Statements

1

ORION METALS LIMITED

ACN 096 142 737

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

ORION METALS LIMITED

ABN:

89 096 142 737

ASX Code:

ORM

Board of Directors

Dr Yi Yang - Non-executive Chairman

Mr Bo Wang - Non-executive Director

Dr Feng Wu - Executive Director

Mr Bin Cai - Executive Director & CFO

Company Secretary

Mr Bill Lyne

Acting Exploration Manager

Mr Robin Wilson

Registered & Administrative Office

35 Hamish St

Calamvale QLD 4116

Contact Details

GPO Box 7115 Brisbane QLD 4001

Phone: 61 7 3272 1725

www.orionmetals.com.au

2

ORION METALS LIMITED

ACN 096 142 737

Shares Registrar

Link Market Services Limited

Level 21

10 Eagle Street

Brisbane, Queensland

Phone: +61 13 0055 4474

Facsimile: +61 2 9287 0309

Banker

Westpac Banking Corporation

240 Queen Street

Brisbane, Queensland

Phone: +61 7 3227 2110

Lawyer

Ashurst Australia

Level 38

123 Eagle Street

Brisbane, Queensland

Phone: +61 7 3259 7000

Facsimile: +61 7 3259 7111

Auditor

BDO Audit Pty Ltd

Level 10

12 Creek Street

Brisbane, Queensland

Phone: +61 7 3237 5999

Facsimile: +61 7 3221 9227

3

ORION METALS LIMITED

ACN 096 142 737

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS

Orion Metals Limited experienced a relatively quiet period during 2018-19, although the Company has managed to maintain its highly prospective tenement package, preserve secure key tenements for the Company's projects, and continue functioning as a small exploration entity over the prolonged metals and minerals commodity downturn.

The Company responded, like many other exploration "juniors" in the industry, by carefully managing exploration expenditure, strategic reduction of exploration activities, and tenement rationalisation.

Over the past 12 months, the Company conducted minimal exploration activities in line with the Board's tightly constrained exploration budget. As a result, there were no significant field operations conducted during the period, however the Company continued to observe regulatory requirements in all areas to ensure the on-going good standing of its tenements.

The Company has used this period of low exploration activity to continue internal evaluations across the tenements to ensure that the Company focuses on low-cost and highly prospective core assets. Additionally, the Company is using this current period to explore funding opportunities, develop budgets reflective of the Company's strategic direction, and to arrange and prepare for key approvals and studies for its various projects, and the various statutory and stakeholder approvals required to commence bulk sampling operations at the Top Camp Project.

The successful National Title Tribunal outcome a couple of years back in respect of the Tanami West Project, resulting in four key exploration licences being formally granted to the Company, became an important step to commencement of on-ground exploration activities towards the identification of economic mineralization.

Most importantly, this resulted in the Company entering into a farm-in agreement with PVW Resources NL, whereby PVW will fund the joint venture activities of the Tanami West Project during the earn-in period and subsequently each of the Company and PVW will contribute to the joint venture costs in proportion to their interests in the joint venture. This has resulted in the Company's commitments for the Tanami West Project being significantly reduced.

PVW have commenced management of exploration on the tenements and have begun to earn-in to the joint venture. They have completed the Stage 1 payment of $40,000 to the Company, which earns them a 35% Participating Interest in the joint venture properties. Transfer of this initial 35% Interest is currently being processed.

Further funds were raised during the financial year from the exercise of options held by the largest shareholder, Excellence Holdings HK Limited, which contributed $465,000 into the Company's account, enabling continuity of corporate commitments, and re-structured exploration activities. These exercised options included 33,000,000 which were part of the additional options approved by shareholders in December 2018, so Excellence Holdings now holds the balance of 67,000,000 options exercisable at 0.5¢

4

Disclaimer

Orion Metals Limited published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:43:02 UTC
