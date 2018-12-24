Log in
ORION METALS LTD
End-of-day quote  - 12/12
0.004 AUD   -80.00%
Orion Metals : Appendix 3B (Options)

12/24/2018 | 04:35am CET

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12

Name of entity

ORION METALS LIMITED

ABN 89 096 142 737

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to Options be issued

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or 100,000,000 to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

  • 3 Principal terms of the Options over fully paid ordinary shares,

    +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  • exercisable at 0.5¢ each, expiring 21

December 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012 Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally When exercised, the shares issued will rank equally with all other ordinary shares

    in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Issued to an existing substantial shareholder - as approved by shareholders at an EGM held 21 December 2018. Funds raised will be used for general working capital purposes and for additional exploration of the Company's minerals tenements.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity Yes that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder 24 July 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

  • 6c Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Appendix 3B Page 2

01/08/2012

  • 6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  • 6f Number of securities issued 60,000,000 under an exception in rule 7.2

  • 6g If securities issued under rule NA 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

  • 6h If securities were issued under NA rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining 111,274,360 issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

  • 7 Dates of entering +securities 21 December 2018 into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

8

Number and +class of

all

+securities quoted on

ASX

(including the securities

in

section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

445,097,443

Ordinary shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all

    +securities not quoted on ASX

    (including the securities in

    section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    100,000,000

    Options, expiring 21/12/20

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a Unchanged trust, distribution policy) on the

    increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holder

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Appendix 3B Page 4 01/08/2012

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciationsof

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on +security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and prospectus or Product Disclosure Statement will be sent to persons entitled

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

  • 30 How do +security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

  • 31 How do +security holders sell

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Disclaimer

Orion Metals Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 03:34:21 UTC
