Orion Metals : Appendix 3B (Options)

1+Class of+securities issued or toOptionsbe issued
2 Number of+securities issued or100,000,000to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3 Principal terms of theOptions over fully paid ordinary shares,
+securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
exercisable at 0.5¢ each, expiring 21
December 2020
4 Do the+securities rank equallyWhen exercised, the shares issued will rank equally with all other ordinary shares
in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Issued to an existing substantial shareholder - as approved by shareholders at an EGM held 21 December 2018. Funds raised will be used for general working capital purposes and for additional exploration of the Company's minerals tenements.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entityYesthat has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder24 July 2018resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of+securities issuedNilwithout security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of+securities issuedNilwith security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of+securities issuedNilwith security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of securities issued60,000,000under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If securities issued under ruleNA7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6h If securities were issued underNArule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining111,274,360issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7 Dates of entering+securities21 December 2018into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
8
Number and+class of
all
+securities quoted on
ASX
(includingthe securities
in
section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
445,097,443
Ordinary shares
9 Number and+class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX
(includingthe securities in
section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
100,000,000
Options, expiring 21/12/20
10 Dividend policy (in the case of aUnchangedtrust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
