Orion Metals : Chairman's Address to Shareholders

ORION METALS LIMITED

ACN 096 142 737

CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ORION METALS LIMITED HELD ON TUESDAY 30 JULY 2019

Welcome to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Orion Metal Limited.

Orion Metals experienced a relatively quiet period during 2018-19, although the Company has managed to maintain its highly prospective tenement package, preserve secure key tenements for the Company's projects, and continue functioning as a small exploration entity over the prolonged metals and minerals commodity downturn.

The Company responded, like many other exploration "juniors" in the industry, by carefully managing exploration expenditure, strategic reduction of exploration activities, and tenement rationalisation.

Over the past 12 months, the Company conducted minimal exploration activities in line with the Board's tightly constrained exploration budget. As a result, there were no significant field operations conducted during the period, however the Company continued to observe regulatory requirements in all areas to ensure the on-going good standing of its tenements.

The Company has used this period of low exploration activity to continue internal evaluations across the tenements to ensure that the Company focuses on low-cost and highly prospective core assets. Additionally, the Company is using this current period to explore funding opportunities, develop budgets reflective of the Company's strategic direction, and to arrange and prepare for key approvals and studies for its various projects, and the various statutory and stakeholder approvals required to commence bulk sampling operations at the Top Camp Project.

The successful National Title Tribunal outcome a couple of years back in respect of the Tanami West Project, resulting in four key exploration licences being formally granted to the Company, became an important step to commencement of on-ground exploration activities towards the identification of economic mineralization.

Most importantly, this resulted in the Company entering into a farm-in agreement with PVW Resources NL, whereby PVW will fund the joint venture activities of the Tanami