ORION METALS LTD
End-of-day quote  - 12/12
0.004 AUD   -80.00%
Orion Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Feng Wu)

12/24/2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

ORION METALS LIMITED 89 096 142 737

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

FENG WU

Date of last notice

23 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Excellence Holdings HK Limited Director & 50% shareholder

Date of change

21 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

300,000,000 shares Nil options

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares (ORM) Options exercisable @ 0.5¢ expiring 21/12/20

Number acquired

100,000,000 options

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

300,000,000 shares 100,000,000 options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Options issued following shareholder approval 21 December 2018

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Not applicable

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary 24 December 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Orion Metals Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 04:04:04 UTC
