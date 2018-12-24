Orion Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Yi Yang)

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity

ABN

ORION METALS LIMITED 89 096 142 737

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director YI YANG Date of last notice 23 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Excellence Holdings HK Limited Director & 50% shareholder Date of change 21 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 300,000,000 shares Nil options Class Ordinary fully paid shares (ORM) Options exercisable @ 0.5¢ expiring 21/12/20 Number acquired 100,000,000 options Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil No. of securities held after change 300,000,000 shares 100,000,000 options

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Options issued following shareholder approval 21 December 2018

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Not applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? Not applicable If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary 24 December 2018

