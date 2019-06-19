Orion Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

ORION METALS LIMITED ACN 096 142 737 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 incorporating EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM and PROXY FORM Date of meeting: Tuesday 30 July 2019 Time of meeting: 11:00am (Brisbane Time) Place of meeting: BDO Level 10 12 Creek Street Brisbane Queensland

ORION METALS LIMITED ACN 096 142 737 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Orion Metals Limited (Company) will be held at 11:00am (Brisbane time) on Tuesday 30 July 2019 at the offices of BDO, Level 10, 12 Creek Street, Brisbane, Queensland. The Explanatory Memorandum and Proxy Form accompanying this Notice of Meeting are incorporated in and comprise part of this Notice of Meeting. Capitalised terms used in this Notice of Meeting have the meaning given to them in Schedule 1 to the Explanatory Memorandum. ORDINARY BUSINESS Annual Financial Report

To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 28 February 2019. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report for the Financial Year ended 28 February 2019

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an advisory resolution :

" That, for the purposes of section 250R of the Corporations Act, the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 28 February 2019 be adopted. " Please note that the vote on Resolution 1 is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Exclusion Statement A vote on Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such member, and the Company must disregard any such vote cast on Resolution 1. However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 1, and the Company need not disregard such a vote, if: the person does so as a proxy appointed in writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1; or it is cast by the Chairman of the meeting and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution and expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company. 3. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Feng Wu as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Feng Wu, who retires by rotation in accordance with Rule 39.1 of the Constitution of the Company and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." SPECIAL BUSINESS 4. Resolution 3 - Approval of 10% placement capacity increase To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to have the additional capacity to issue equity securities in the capital of the Page 1

Company, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2, and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion Statement For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, a person who may participate in the proposed issue and a person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder or ordinary securities, if the resolution is passed, and any associates (as defined in the Corporations Act) of those persons, will not be entitled to cast votes in favour of Resolution 3,and the Company must disregard any such vote cast on Resolution 3. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. The Explanatory Memorandum which accompanies and forms part of this Notice of Meeting describes in more detail the matters to be considered. Shareholders should read the Explanatory Memorandum in full. OTHER BUSINESS To consider any other business that may lawfully be brought forward. QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS BY SHAREHOLDERS AT GENERAL MEETING A reasonable opportunity will be given to Shareholders as a whole at the Meeting to ask questions about or make comments on the Remuneration Report and the management of the Company and to ask the auditors or their representative questions relevant to the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of their report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements and their independence in relation to the conduct of the audit. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Bill Lyne Company Secretary Dated: 20 June 2019 Page 2

VOTING ENTITLEMENT For the purposes of determining entitlements to vote at the Meeting, the Company's Shares will be taken to be held by the people registered as holders at 11:00am (Brisbane time) on Sunday 28 July 2019. Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting. PROXIES Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting are entitled to appoint a proxy. The proxy may be an individual or a body corporate. A Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If a Shareholder appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes such proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes disregarding fractions. For an appointment of proxy to be valid, the Proxy Form and, if the form is signed under a power of attorney or other authority, the authority under which the form is signed (or a certified copy of the authority), must be received at the Company's Share Registry, Link Market Services Limited, in any of the following ways: by mail: Orion Metals Limited c/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia by fax: +61 2 9287 0309 not less than 48 hours prior to the time of commencement of the Meeting or adjourned Meeting, as the case may be, at which the proxy named in the Proxy Form proposes to vote (i.e. no later than 11:00am (Brisbane time) on Sunday 28 July 2019). A proxy must be signed by the Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the Shareholder is a company, in a manner permitted by the Corporations Act. The proxy may, but need not, be a Shareholder. A Proxy Form accompanies this Notice of Meeting. Additional Proxy Forms are available on request from the Company's Share Registry. How undirected proxies held by the Chairman of the meeting will be voted If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy and you do not specify in the Proxy Form the manner in which you wish the Chairman to vote on the Resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, the Chairman intends to vote in favour of all Resolutions. If you do not direct the Chairman how to vote on Resolution 1, you expressly authorise the Chairman to exercise your proxy on Resolution 1 even though it is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of Key Management Personnel, which includes the Chairman. If you appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy and wish to direct the Chairman how to vote on some or all of the Resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, you must complete the directed proxy part of the Proxy Form (Step 2 on the Proxy Form). The Company encourages all Shareholders who submit proxies to direct their proxy how to vote on each resolution. IMPORTANT VOTING RESTRICTIONS If you are entitled to vote, and you wish to appoint a proxy, you should be aware that if your proxy is a person who is not entitled to vote in their own right, the person may (subject to the Corporations Act) still vote as your proxy but your proxy's vote on your behalf will only be valid if, subject to the comments above in respect of undirected proxies held by the Chairman, you direct your proxy on the Proxy Form how to vote and the proxy does vote as directed. Page 3

CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES A Shareholder that is a body corporate and which is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, or a proxy that is a body corporate and which is appointed by a Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, may appoint a person to act as its representative in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative must present satisfactory evidence of his or her appointment prior to admission to the Meeting. Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.