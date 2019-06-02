Orion Metals : Notification of AGM Date

Orion Metals Limited (ASX: ORM) ABN 89 096 142 737 35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland
GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001 Phone: 61 7 3272 1725 www.orionmetals.com.au
3 June 2019
2019 AGM Notification
In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 3.13.1 and 14.3, Orion Metals Limited advises that the Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30 July 2019.
Bill Lyne
Company Secretary
Phone: + 61 4 1887 4175
Email: blyne@orionmetals.com.au
Disclaimer
Orion Metals Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:28:01 UTC