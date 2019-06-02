Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orion Metals Ltd    ORM   AU000000ORM3

ORION METALS LTD

(ORM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/29
0.008 AUD   +33.33%
05/28ORION METALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
03/27ORION METALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report (AMENDED)
PU
03/27ORION METALS : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Metals : Notification of AGM Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

Orion Metals Limited (ASX: ORM) ABN 89 096 142 737 35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland

GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001 Phone: 61 7 3272 1725 www.orionmetals.com.au

3 June 2019

2019 AGM Notification

In accordance with ASX Listing Rules 3.13.1 and 14.3, Orion Metals Limited advises that the Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30 July 2019.

Bill Lyne

Company Secretary

Phone: + 61 4 1887 4175

Email: blyne@orionmetals.com.au

Disclaimer

Orion Metals Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORION METALS LTD
05/28ORION METALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
03/27ORION METALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report (AMENDED)
PU
03/27ORION METALS : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
02/01ORION METALS : Appendix 3B Exercise of Options
PU
02/01ORION METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Yi Yang)
PU
02/01ORION METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Feng Wu)
PU
2018ORION METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Feng Wu)
PU
2018ORION METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice (Yi Yang)
PU
2018ORION METALS : Appendix 3B (Options)
PU
2018ORION METALS : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart ORION METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Orion Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Yang Non-Executive Chairman
Bin Cai Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bo Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Feng Wu Executive Director & Compliance Officer
William Gordon Lyne Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION METALS LTD33.33%0
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD37.38%13 554
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 902
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 943
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.49.71%6 911
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED60.71%3 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About