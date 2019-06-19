Orion Metals : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

ORION METALS LIMITED (ASX: ORM) ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDING 31st MAY 2019 EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES At the Tanami West Joint Venture as a precursor to on-ground activities scheduled for later in 2019, PVW Resources ('PVW') has commenced discussions with the Kimberley Land Council (KLC) and the Aboriginal traditional owners of the area, the Tjurabalan Native Title Land Aboriginal Corporation, TNTLAC. No on-ground exploration activities were conducted on Orion's other exploration projects during the reporting period. Project Updates TANAMI WEST PROJECT RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) & GOLD PROJECT 200 km southeast of Halls Creek, WA E80/4029, E80/4197, E80/4558, E80/4869, E80/4919, E80/4920, E80/4921. PVW has completed the Stage 1 payment of $40,000 to Orion, which earns them the right to acquire a 35% Participating Interest in the joint venture properties. Transfer of this initial 35% Interest is currently being processed. PVW has commenced discussions with the Kimberley Land Council and the Aboriginal traditional owners of the area, the Tjurabalan Native Title Land Aboriginal Corporation, in order to establish a formal heritage protection protocol and work through some of the historical access and heritage issues in this area. PVW hopes to be able to commence on- ground work on the project, later in the year, once some of these issues have been resolved. Orion continues to cooperate and work with PVW to ensure all tenements are kept in good standing. Page 1 of 5 35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au

Post the reporting period an Extension of Term application was submitted by PVW for Tanami West tenement E80/4029 which was due to expire in April 2019. The application is currently awaiting approval. Orion Metals' tenement holdings in the Tanami region stands at 107 sub-blocks, for 321 square kilometres, of highly prospective, under explored REE and gold terrane. The Tanami region is being explored by several major gold mining companies, including Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources and St. Barbara. Newmont Mining have been operating in the Tanami region at the world-class Callie and Granites gold mines for several years. The region is widely acknowledged to be one of the most under-explored gold terranes in Australia. MT SURPRISE PROJECT RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE), TIN, TUNGSTEN PROJECT Northeast of Mt Surprise, North Queensland EPM 18850, EPM 18331. All Mt Surprise Project tenure is 100% held by Orion Metals Limited. No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period. Post the reporting period, one of the Mt. Surprise Project tenements, EPM 18331, was not renewed, meaning this tenement will expire in June 2019. The Mt Surprise tenement package remains highly prospective for tin, tungsten and rare earth elements. TOP CAMP PROJECT GOLD COPPER PROJECT 40 km south of Cloncurry, North Queensland ML 2764, ML 2785, ML 2786, ML 2792. The Top Camp mining leases are all 100% Orion Metals Limited owned. No on-ground exploration was conducted during this period. ORM considers there is an opportunity for an alluvial gold operation at Top Camp. The Project is considered prospective for IOCG (iron oxide copper gold) type deposits in addition to the alluvial gold potential. Mt RAMSAY PROJECT RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) PROJECT 200 km west of Gladstone, Queensland EPM 25677 All Mt Ramsay Project tenure is 100% held by Orion Metals Limited. No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period.

The Mt Ramsay Project remains a high priority exploration area for REE, specialty metals, copper and gold. TENEMENT SCHEDULE ORM TENEMENT LIST at 28 May 2019 Tenement Location Registered Status Granted Expiry Area ID Holder Date Date (Sub-blocks) TANAMI WEST PROJECT - WA E80/4029 Tanami Region, WA RRI* 65% Granted 16-04-09 15-04-19 10 E80/4197 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 15-10-09 14-10-19 3 E80/4558 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 13-12-12 12-12-22 5 E80/4869 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17-05-16 16-05-21 61 E80/4919 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17-05-16 16-05-21 22 E80/4920 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17-05-16 16-05-21 3 E80/4921 Tanami Region, WA RRI * 65% Granted 17-05-16 16-05-21 3 MT SURPRISE PROJECT - QLD EPM 18331 Mt Surprise Area, Qld ORM 100% Granted 26-06-14 25-06-19 19 EPM 18850 Mt Surprise Area, Qld ORM 100% Granted 21-10-13 20-10-23 50 MT RAMSAY PROJECT - QLD EPM 25677 W of Gladstone, Qld. ORM 100% Granted 11-08-14 10-08-19 16 Tenement Location Registered Status Granted Expiry Area ID Holder Date Date (Hectares) TOP CAMP PROJECT - QLD ML 2764 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 19-01-89 31-01-20 103 ML 2785 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 06-02-92 28-02-22 129.2 ML 2786 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 15-02-90 28-02-21 70 ML 2792 SSW of Cloncurry ORM 100% Granted 06-02-92 28-02-22 103.5 * Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd - wholly owned Subsidiary of Orion Metals Limited Competent Person Declaration. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Robin Wilson, a part-time consultant to Orion Metals Limited, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Wilson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Wilson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

CORPORATE Company Update Since entering into the farm-in agreement with PVW Resources NL (PVW) in relation to the Tanami West Project in February 2018, PVW has commenced management of exploration on the Project tenements and has completed the Stage 1 payment of $40,000 to Orion, which earned them the right to acquire a 35% Participating Interest in the joint venture property. There has been no further exploration/evaluation of the Company's other Projects during the period. However, Directors continue to investigate potential sources of funding or any joint venture opportunities to enable the Company to continue operations and carry out its exploration program. The Company also continues to seek out any other potential good attractive assets to further increase value for the benefit of all shareholders. Financial Major shareholder Excellence Holdings HK Limited (EHHK) still holds 67,000,000 options which are exercisable at 0.5¢ each to raise up to $335,000 that will ensure continuity of corporate expenses and meet minimum tenement and exploration commitments. EHHK has indicated that further options will be exercised over coming months as funds are required. CORPORATE DIRECTORY ORION METALS LIMITED ASX Code: ORM ABN: 89 096 142 737 Issued Capital as at 31 May 2019 478,097,443 shares issued & listed 389 shareholders Top 20 shareholders Hold 98.9% of listed shares Largest shareholders Excellence Holdings HK Limited 69.65% Conglin Group / Mr Conglin Yue 19.21% Jien Mining Pty Ltd 4.83%

Board Mr Yi Yang - Chairman Mr Bo Wang - Director Mr Feng Wu - Executive Director Mr Bin Cai - Executive Director & CFO Company Secretary Mr Bill Lyne Contact Details 35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001 Phone: 61 7 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au www.orionmetals.com.au

