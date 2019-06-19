Orion Metals : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

ORION METALS LIMITED (ASX: ORM)
ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDING 31st MAY 2019
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
At the Tanami West Joint Venture as a precursor to on-ground activities scheduled for later in 2019, PVW Resources ('PVW') has commenced discussions with the Kimberley Land Council (KLC) and the Aboriginal traditional owners of the area, the Tjurabalan Native Title Land Aboriginal Corporation, TNTLAC.
No on-ground exploration activities were conducted on Orion's other exploration projects during the reporting period.
Project Updates
TANAMI WEST PROJECT
RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) & GOLD PROJECT
200 km southeast of Halls Creek, WA
E80/4029, E80/4197, E80/4558, E80/4869, E80/4919, E80/4920, E80/4921.
PVW has completed the Stage 1 payment of $40,000 to Orion, which earns them the right to acquire a 35% Participating Interest in the joint venture properties. Transfer of this initial 35% Interest is currently being processed.
PVW has commenced discussions with the Kimberley Land Council and the Aboriginal traditional owners of the area, the Tjurabalan Native Title Land Aboriginal Corporation, in order to establish a formal heritage protection protocol and work through some of the historical access and heritage issues in this area. PVW hopes to be able to commence on- ground work on the project, later in the year, once some of these issues have been resolved. Orion continues to cooperate and work with PVW to ensure all tenements are kept in good standing.
Page 1 of 5
35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au
Post the reporting period an Extension of Term application was submitted by PVW for Tanami West tenement E80/4029 which was due to expire in April 2019. The application is currently awaiting approval.
Orion Metals' tenement holdings in the Tanami region stands at 107 sub-blocks, for 321 square kilometres, of highly prospective, under explored REE and gold terrane. The Tanami region is being explored by several major gold mining companies, including Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources and St. Barbara. Newmont Mining have been operating in the Tanami region at the world-class Callie and Granites gold mines for several years. The region is widely acknowledged to be one of the most under-explored gold terranes in Australia.
MT SURPRISE PROJECT
RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE), TIN, TUNGSTEN PROJECT
Northeast of Mt Surprise, North Queensland
EPM 18850, EPM 18331.
All Mt Surprise Project tenure is 100% held by Orion Metals Limited. No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period. Post the reporting period, one of the Mt. Surprise Project tenements, EPM 18331, was not renewed, meaning this tenement will expire in June 2019.
The Mt Surprise tenement package remains highly prospective for tin, tungsten and rare earth elements.
TOP CAMP PROJECT
GOLD COPPER PROJECT
40 km south of Cloncurry, North Queensland ML 2764, ML 2785, ML 2786, ML 2792.
The Top Camp mining leases are all 100% Orion Metals Limited owned. No on-ground exploration was conducted during this period.
ORM considers there is an opportunity for an alluvial gold operation at Top Camp. The Project is considered prospective for IOCG (iron oxide copper gold) type deposits in addition to the alluvial gold potential.
Mt RAMSAY PROJECT
RARE EARTH ELEMENT (REE) PROJECT 200 km west of Gladstone, Queensland EPM 25677
All Mt Ramsay Project tenure is 100% held by Orion Metals Limited. No on-ground exploration was conducted during the current reporting period.
Page 2 of 5
35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au
The Mt Ramsay Project remains a high priority exploration area for REE, specialty metals, copper and gold.
TENEMENT SCHEDULE
|
|
|
ORM TENEMENT LIST at 28 May 2019
|
|
|
|
Tenement
|
Location
|
Registered
|
Status
|
Granted
|
Expiry
|
Area
|
|
|
ID
|
Holder
|
Date
|
Date
|
(Sub-blocks)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TANAMI WEST PROJECT - WA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E80/4029
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI* 65%
|
Granted
|
16-04-09
|
15-04-19
|
10
|
|
|
E80/4197
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
15-10-09
|
14-10-19
|
3
|
|
|
E80/4558
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
13-12-12
|
12-12-22
|
5
|
|
|
E80/4869
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17-05-16
|
16-05-21
|
61
|
|
|
E80/4919
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17-05-16
|
16-05-21
|
22
|
|
|
E80/4920
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17-05-16
|
16-05-21
|
3
|
|
|
E80/4921
|
Tanami Region, WA
|
RRI * 65%
|
Granted
|
17-05-16
|
16-05-21
|
3
|
|
|
MT SURPRISE PROJECT - QLD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPM 18331
|
Mt Surprise Area, Qld
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
26-06-14
|
25-06-19
|
19
|
|
|
EPM 18850
|
Mt Surprise Area, Qld
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
21-10-13
|
20-10-23
|
50
|
|
|
MT RAMSAY PROJECT - QLD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPM 25677
|
W of Gladstone, Qld.
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
11-08-14
|
10-08-19
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenement
|
Location
|
Registered
|
Status
|
Granted
|
Expiry
|
Area
|
|
|
ID
|
Holder
|
Date
|
Date
|
(Hectares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOP CAMP PROJECT - QLD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ML 2764
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
19-01-89
|
31-01-20
|
103
|
|
|
ML 2785
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
06-02-92
|
28-02-22
|
129.2
|
|
|
ML 2786
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
15-02-90
|
28-02-21
|
70
|
|
|
ML 2792
|
SSW of Cloncurry
|
ORM 100%
|
Granted
|
06-02-92
|
28-02-22
|
103.5
|
|
|
* Rich Resources Investments Pty Ltd - wholly owned Subsidiary of Orion Metals Limited
|
|
|
Competent Person Declaration.
|
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is
based on information compiled by Mr Robin Wilson, a part-time consultant to Orion Metals Limited, who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Wilson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Wilson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Page 3 of 5
35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au
CORPORATE
Company Update
Since entering into the farm-in agreement with PVW Resources NL (PVW) in relation to the Tanami West Project in February 2018, PVW has commenced management of exploration on the Project tenements and has completed the Stage 1 payment of $40,000 to Orion, which earned them the right to acquire a 35% Participating Interest in the joint venture property.
There has been no further exploration/evaluation of the Company's other Projects during the period. However, Directors continue to investigate potential sources of funding or any joint venture opportunities to enable the Company to continue operations and carry out its exploration program.
The Company also continues to seek out any other potential good attractive assets to further increase value for the benefit of all shareholders.
Financial
Major shareholder Excellence Holdings HK Limited (EHHK) still holds 67,000,000 options which are exercisable at 0.5¢ each to raise up to $335,000 that will ensure continuity of corporate expenses and meet minimum tenement and exploration commitments. EHHK has indicated that further options will be exercised over coming months as funds are required.
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
ORION METALS LIMITED
|
ASX Code:
|
ORM
|
ABN:
|
89 096 142 737
Issued Capital as at 31 May 2019 478,097,443 shares issued & listed 389 shareholders
Top 20 shareholders
Hold 98.9% of listed shares
Largest shareholders
Excellence Holdings HK Limited 69.65%
Conglin Group / Mr Conglin Yue 19.21%
Jien Mining Pty Ltd 4.83%
Page 4 of 5
35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au
Board
Mr Yi Yang - Chairman
Mr Bo Wang - Director
Mr Feng Wu - Executive Director
Mr Bin Cai - Executive Director & CFO
Company Secretary
Mr Bill Lyne
Contact Details
35 Hamish Street, Calamvale, Queensland
GPO Box 7115 Brisbane Qld 4001
Phone: 61 7 3272 1725
Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au
www.orionmetals.com.au
Page 5 of 5
35 Hamish St, Calamvale. QLD. 4116. Phone: (07) 3272 1725 Email: admin@orionmetals.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Orion Metals Limited published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 23:18:03 UTC